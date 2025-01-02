The project to equip a Stutsman Gerbaz track loader with a six-way dozer blade, a quick-attach coupler and 3D machine control involved AMI Attachments, OilQuick, Caterpillar and Trimble. It was one of our top 10 stories of the year.

Equipment World readers clearly love track loaders – be they big, small, old or new – as evidenced by our top 10 stories of 2024.

The equipment category saw Kubota’s smallest CTL arrive, as well as Caterpillar’s largest track loader.

One contractor outfitted his track loader with a six-way dozer blade, and we wrote about a collector who has some rare Traxcavators – an early 20th century attachment on crawler tractors that was the predecessor to the modern-day track loader.

Along with track loaders, EW audiences learned about the largest land-based crane in the world, JCB’s largest excavator, John Deere’s new telescopic compact wheel loader and a woman who embezzled $2 million from a friend’s construction business.

So here’s a look at the top 10 stories of 2024 that appeared on equipmentworld.com, ordered by the most number of page views from the top down, with links provided if you want to read more.

Top Stories of 2024

1. Kubota Debuts its Smallest Compact Track Loader Ever – the SVL50x

Though only 48.5 inches wide, the new CTL can operate a variety of attachments and gets loaded with features found in larger models.

2. Mammoet Unveils World’s Largest, Strongest Land-Based Crane

The giant lifter has a capacity of 13.2 million pounds and a max height of 898 feet.

3. Cat Unleashes the Industry's Largest Track Loader, the 973

Designed to clear, load, dig, carry, fill and more, the 65,901-pound do-it-all machine is powered by a 275-horsepower Cat C9.3B diesel engine.

4. JCB Reveals its Largest Excavator – the 370X – for Heavy-Duty Jobs

The 87,000-pound 370X is designed for heavy-duty digging, breaking and other tasks. The new model runs on a 322-horsepower Cummins engine, gets an upgraded undercarriage, heavier counterweight and increased hydraulic pressures from its predecessor, the company says.

5. Contractor Combines Cat 963 Track Loader with 6-Way Dozer Blade (Video)

"It's the only one in the world," says Shay Stutsman, whose 963 can now work as a loader and dozer – changing attachments from the cab.

6. Cat Unveils Its Next-Generation Skid Steers & Compact Track Loaders (Video)

The four new skid steers and four new CTLs feature more power, capacity and comfort over the D3 series. The rollout includes Cat’s largest-ever model.

7. His Rare Traxcavators are for Show – His Vintage Cats are for Work

This collector/contractor restored rare machines that inspired Cat's track loaders and runs vintage Cat dozers, scrapers and motor grader on the job.

8. Deere Rolls Out New Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader

The 326 P-Tier has over 16 feet of reach while still being compact enough to work in tight spaces – plus, a slew of productivity features.

9. Minnesota Woman Embezzles $2M from Friend’s Construction Business

She manipulated accounts to pay personal expenses, fund her husband's business and make her son's house payments.

10. Ram Rolls Out 5 New Off-Road 1500 and 2500 Pickups

It marked the most new off-road models launched at one time in Ram history – from light- to heavy-duty trucks – including the first RHO.