Equipment World continued its popular weekly video series The Dirt in 2024, surpassing its 200th episode this year.

Host and professional operator Bryan Furnace gave us in-depth looks at new, interesting and some unusual machinery during the past 12 months.

The list included the multifunctional and versatile Huddig; Hitachi’s new equipment lineup since its breakup with John Deere; Komatsu’s largest motor grader; Cat’s track loaders; and one of the most unusual for the year – “Trackzilla.”

Here are the top five Dirt videos from 2024, as determined by the most views on Equipment World’s YouTube channel: (You can click on the links for each episode below to watch.)

1. Is it a Backhoe? A Loader? – No, It’s a Huddig!

The Huddig is like nothing you’ve ever operated. It can do so much more than a backhoe, which it resembles. It articulates and oscillates. It can be a 13-ton excavator with no need for stabilizers. It can be a wheel loader, a skid loader, a backhoe. You can even operate a manlift on it. Any attachment you can run on a 13-ton excavator can be operated on it, and you can travel as you operate. You can even run it by remote control.

2. After Deere Split, Hitachi Emerges on Its Own in America

Less than two years after the split from its John Deere excavator agreement, Hitachi has launched nearly 20 new products, established a multimillion-dollar Americas headquarters in Georgia and been building a larger dealer network. The new products include 13 dash-7 models of excavators, ranging from 13 to 90 tons; four dash-7 wheel loaders; and compact excavators.

3. Komatsu’s Largest Motor Grader for the U.S. Revealed

Komatsu rolled out its largest motor grader for the U.S. earlier this year, re-entering a market it had exited years back. The DG955 represents a ground-up redesign over its predecessor. It runs on a 423-horsepower Komatsu engine and uses moldboards of 18 to 20 feet long.

4. Up Close with "Trackzilla"!: Xtreme’s Monster Rough-Terrain Telehandler

The 675-horsepower beast of a tracked telehandler from Xtreme – nicknamed “Trackzilla” – has been wowing the crowds at trade shows since its debut at ConExpo 2023. The rough-terrain XR50100-G has a 100-foot maximum lift height, 75 feet of forward reach and a maximum lift capacity of 50,000 pounds.

5. “A Great Big Skid Steer” – A Closer Look at Cat’s Mighty Track Loaders

From landclearing to finish grading, the track loader is a real “jack of all trades,” says Sam Meeker, Caterpillar track loaders specialist, on The Dirt. It can load, doze, cut and grade – even single-handedly dig a basement – and save you from having to bring more than one machine to a jobsite.

Want to make sure you don’t miss an episode of The Dirt? You can do so by subscribing to our Equipment World Daily Report newsletter or the Equipment World YouTube channel. We also post a new episode each week at equipmentworld.com.