Mammoet Unveils World’s Largest, Strongest Land-Based Crane

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 24, 2024
mammoet sk6000 ring crane
Mammoet

Mammoet has unveiled the “world’s strongest land-based crane,” the 6,000-metric-ton capacity SK6000.

The lifting giant is designed for large energy and infrastructure projects such as refineries, nuclear power plants and offshore wind turbines.

The ring crane offers a main mast length of up to 561 feet. Using the fixed jib attachment, it can reach a total lifting height of 898 feet. It can lift 3,000 metric tons to a height of 721 feet, allowing project managers to move bigger pieces faster in both offshore floating projects and onshore new-build and expansion projects.

“Both scopes then benefit from modular construction techniques that allow critical path components to be simultaneously built offsite anywhere in the world, before transporting to site ahead of installation,” the company says.

To make transportation easier, the crane uses sand-and-gravel-filled shipping containers as its counterweight. The crane’s ballast stack consists of over 40 containers, totaling 4,200 metric tons.

The crane can pick up 2,000 metric tons and position it nearly the length of a soccer field away. It has a maximum ground pressure of 30 metric tons per meter squared.

The SK6000 can be transported using shipping containers to any location globally. It also offers full electric power capability from a battery or supplied from the grid. 

Production of the SK6000 started at the end of 2022. It is currently undergoing testing at Mammoet’s Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands and will be ready for deployment to its first project later in the year.  

