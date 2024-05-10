This marks the most new off-road models released at one time in Ram’s history – from light- to heavy-duty trucks.

Ram has unveiled five off-road pickups for 2024 and 2025 model years – from the all-new 1500 RHO to the 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel.

Parent company Stellantis says this marks the most new off-road models launched at one time in Ram’s history.

Also new for the company are the 3-liter standard- and high-output Hurricane Straight Six-Turbo engines. The V6s replace the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 option for the 1500. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 remains available.

The heavy-duty models offer a choice of a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 or a Cummins I-6 turbodiesel.

The new models are as follows:

2025 Ram 1500 RHO

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock

2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

2025 Ram 1500 RHO

Stellantis The all-new RHO gets the high-output Hurricane engine, delivering 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

The company says the engine improves fuel economy and reduces emissions while pumping out more power than naturally aspirated V8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

Features on the RHO include:

Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks.

Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system.

Active damping and a five-link coil system.

40% additional rear wheel travel when compared to other Ram 1500s.

Ground clearance of 11.8 inches.

35-inch tires.

Premium textures, colors and material for the interior, including available hand-wrapped leather instrument panels.

Over 50 inches of combined available digital display screens, including a 10.25-inch front passenger screen and dual wireless charging pads. An optional, reconfigurable 14.5-inch touchscreen display. An optional 10.25-inch passenger screen offers navigation, device management, entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. An optional full-color Head-Up Display that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including an all-new digital tachometer.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is available for order and expected at dealerships in the third quarter. Pricing starts at $69,995, not including $1,995 destination.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X

The new off-road Rebel X is available exclusively as a crew cab model with 5-foot 7-inch bed length.

It gets the standard-output Hurricane engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. It also gets the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Rebel X trim package includes Uconnect 5 with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, dual-pane sunroof, power tailgate, heated front and rear seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, dual wireless charging and a 19-speaker Harman Hardon premium sound system. An exclusive Mojave Sand color is also available.

Other features on the Rebel X:

Rough Road Cruise Control. The new system automatically adjusts suspension and adds or removes weight to the steering wheel, the company says.

Blacked-out grille with prominent “R-A-M” badging.

New LED fog lamps.

Black bezel bi-functional projector headlamps integrated beneath an aluminum sport hood.

Paddle shifters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and console-mounted performance shifter.

Premium leather bucket seats that feature the Rebel “X” logo with high bolsters, red accent stitching and red crusted perforated seat inserts.

Panoramic sunroof.

1-inch raised ride height (four-corner air suspension is available).

33-inch all-terrain tires and 17-inch aluminum wheels.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel is available now and starts at $64,195, not including $1,995 destination.

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock

The off-road Warlock gets the standard-output Hurricane engine, with 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, as well as the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Features include:

Black grille with R-A-M lettering, dual exhaust with black tips, tow hooks, black exterior badging and available Warlock decals on the hood and bedsides.

18-inch black painted aluminum wheels.

Bilstein front and rear shocks.

1-inch factory lift and skid plates.

LED headlamps.

8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation.

7-inch driver’s display.

Selec-Speed Control, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection.

Remote start.

Second-row, in-floor storage.

Black cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors.

Optional heated bench, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock is available now and starts at $54,260, not including $1,995 destination.

2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

The new off-road Power Wagon gets a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time, manual-engagement Borg Warner BW 44-47 transfer case. It delivers 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

Other features include:

Suspension system composed of Bilstein shocks, modified control arms and spring rates.

More than 2 inches of lift.

Locking differentials.

12,000-pound WARN Zeon-12 winch with synthetic line.

Electronic disconnecting sway bar. The company says this allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck’s frame.

33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

The 2024 Power Wagon is available now starting at $68,470, not including $1,995 destination.

2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

Customers can choose the standard 6.4-liter Hemi V8, as on the Power Wagon, or go with the 6.7-liter Cummins Standard-Output Turbo Diesel I-6 engine that produces 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque.

Max towing is 16,870 pounds, and payload is 3,140 pounds. The Heavy Duty Rebel is available as a crew cab configuration with a 6-foot 4-inch bed. The Rebel has similar exterior styling to the Power Wagon but with unique badging and a sport performance hood.

Features include:

Unique off-road suspension, a rear limited-slip differential and rear electronic locker.

20-inch wheels (optional 18-inch).

33-inch off-road tires.

Cargo tie-downs are standard.

Optional spray-in bedliner, LED bed lighting and bed step.

Integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch rated at 12,000 pounds is available on Hemi engine models.

Three seating options: Cloth bench or bucket seat, a Bristol leather bench or bucket seat, or a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat.

360-degree Surround View camera.

Available 12-inch frameless digital gauge cluster.

Driver assist safety features – adaptive cruise control, full-speed forward-collision warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection.

Automatic headlamps.

Digital rearview mirror with tow mode.

Rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is available now starting at $68,965, not including $1,995 destination.