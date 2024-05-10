Ram Rolls Out 5 New Off-Road 1500 and 2500 Pickups

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 10, 2024
5 offroad model ram pickups stirring up dust in desert
This marks the most new off-road models released at one time in Ram’s history – from light- to heavy-duty trucks.
Stellantis

Ram has unveiled five off-road pickups for 2024 and 2025 model years – from the all-new 1500 RHO to the 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel.

Parent company Stellantis says this marks the most new off-road models launched at one time in Ram’s history.

Also new for the company are the 3-liter standard- and high-output Hurricane Straight Six-Turbo engines. The V6s replace the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 option for the 1500. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 remains available. 

The heavy-duty models offer a choice of a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 or a Cummins I-6 turbodiesel.

The new models are as follows:

  • 2025 Ram 1500 RHO
  • 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X
  • 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock
  • 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
  • 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

2025 Ram 1500 RHO

2024 Ram 1500 RHO catching air in jump in desertRam's all-new 1500 RHO showing offStellantisThe all-new RHO gets the high-output Hurricane engine, delivering 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

The company says the engine improves fuel economy and reduces emissions while pumping out more power than naturally aspirated V8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

Features on the RHO include:

  • Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks.
  • Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system.
  • Active damping and a five-link coil system.
  • 40% additional rear wheel travel when compared to other Ram 1500s.
  • Ground clearance of 11.8 inches.
  • 35-inch tires.
  • Premium textures, colors and material for the interior, including available hand-wrapped leather instrument panels.
  • Over 50 inches of combined available digital display screens, including a 10.25-inch front passenger screen and dual wireless charging pads. An optional, reconfigurable 14.5-inch touchscreen display. An optional 10.25-inch passenger screen offers navigation, device management, entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. An optional full-color Head-Up Display that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including an all-new digital tachometer.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is available for order and expected at dealerships in the third quarter. Pricing starts at $69,995, not including $1,995 destination.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X

sand colored 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X racing through the desertThe new off-road Rebel X is available exclusively as a crew cab model with 5-foot 7-inch bed length.

It gets the standard-output Hurricane engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. It also gets the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Rebel X trim package includes Uconnect 5 with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, dual-pane sunroof, power tailgate, heated front and rear seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, dual wireless charging and a 19-speaker Harman Hardon premium sound system. An exclusive Mojave Sand color is also available.

Other features on the Rebel X:

  • Rough Road Cruise Control. The new system automatically adjusts suspension and adds or removes weight to the steering wheel, the company says.
  • Blacked-out grille with prominent “R-A-M” badging.
  • New LED fog lamps.
  • Black bezel bi-functional projector headlamps integrated beneath an aluminum sport hood.
  • Paddle shifters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and console-mounted performance shifter.
  • Premium leather bucket seats that feature the Rebel “X” logo with high bolsters, red accent stitching and red crusted perforated seat inserts.
  • Panoramic sunroof.
  • 1-inch raised ride height (four-corner air suspension is available).
  • 33-inch all-terrain tires and 17-inch aluminum wheels.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel is available now and starts at $64,195, not including $1,995 destination.

2025 Ram 1500 Warlock

black 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock parked in desertThe off-road Warlock gets the standard-output Hurricane engine, with 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, as well as the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Features include:

  • Black grille with R-A-M lettering, dual exhaust with black tips, tow hooks, black exterior badging and available Warlock decals on the hood and bedsides.
  • 18-inch black painted aluminum wheels.
  • Bilstein front and rear shocks.
  • 1-inch factory lift and skid plates.
  • LED headlamps.
  • 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation.
  • 7-inch driver’s display.
  • Selec-Speed Control, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection.
  • Remote start.
  • Second-row, in-floor storage.
  • Black cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors.
  • Optional heated bench, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.
Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

The 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock is available now and starts at $54,260, not including $1,995 destination.

2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

red 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon climbing dirt hillThe new off-road Power Wagon gets a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time, manual-engagement Borg Warner BW 44-47 transfer case. It delivers 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

Other features include:

  • Suspension system composed of Bilstein shocks, modified control arms and spring rates.
  • More than 2 inches of lift.
  • Locking differentials.
  • 12,000-pound WARN Zeon-12 winch with synthetic line.
  • Electronic disconnecting sway bar. The company says this allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck’s frame.
  • 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

The 2024 Power Wagon is available now starting at $68,470, not including $1,995 destination.

2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel

green 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel kicking up dust in desertCustomers can choose the standard 6.4-liter Hemi V8, as on the Power Wagon, or go with the 6.7-liter Cummins Standard-Output Turbo Diesel I-6 engine that produces 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque.

Max towing is 16,870 pounds, and payload is 3,140 pounds. The Heavy Duty Rebel is available as a crew cab configuration with a 6-foot 4-inch bed. The Rebel has similar exterior styling to the Power Wagon but with unique badging and a sport performance hood.

Features include:

  • Unique off-road suspension, a rear limited-slip differential and rear electronic locker.
  • 20-inch wheels (optional 18-inch).
  • 33-inch off-road tires.
  • Cargo tie-downs are standard.
  • Optional spray-in bedliner, LED bed lighting and bed step.
  • Integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch rated at 12,000 pounds is available on Hemi engine models.
  • Three seating options: Cloth bench or bucket seat, a Bristol leather bench or bucket seat, or a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat.
  • 360-degree Surround View camera.
  • Available 12-inch frameless digital gauge cluster.
  • Driver assist safety features – adaptive cruise control, full-speed forward-collision warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection.
  • Automatic headlamps.
  • Digital rearview mirror with tow mode.
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is available now starting at $68,965, not including $1,995 destination.    

Related Stories
Fox Factory Edition 2024 Chevy Silverado kicking up desert sand
Pickups
“Super Truck”: 2024 Chevy Silverado Unveiled with 700 HP (Video)
2024 Toyota Tacoma i-Force Max TRD Off-Road
Pickups
Toyota's First Hybrid Tacomas Ready to Hit the Streets – or Trails
2024 Sierra EV Denali on carport
Pickups
GMC’s 2024 Electric Sierra Denali Set to Hit Dealerships in Summer
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
5 offroad model ram pickups stirring up dust in desert
Pickups
Ram Rolls Out 5 New Off-Road 1500 and 2500 Pickups
This marks the most new off-road models launched at one time in Ram history – from light- to heavy-duty trucks – including the first RHO.
Maxresdefault 663cf976ebe2e
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kato's HD308 US-7 Compact Excavator
Bobcat MT100 mini track loader with a grapple attachment
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment So Far in 2024
Fox Factory Edition 2024 Chevy Silverado kicking up desert sand
Pickups
“Super Truck”: 2024 Chevy Silverado Unveiled with 700 HP (Video)
The International® eMVTM Series is built to stand up to the task
Featured Sponsor
The International® eMVTM Series is built to stand up to the task
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All