Ram has unveiled five off-road pickups for 2024 and 2025 model years – from the all-new 1500 RHO to the 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel.
Parent company Stellantis says this marks the most new off-road models launched at one time in Ram’s history.
Also new for the company are the 3-liter standard- and high-output Hurricane Straight Six-Turbo engines. The V6s replace the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 option for the 1500. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 remains available.
The heavy-duty models offer a choice of a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 or a Cummins I-6 turbodiesel.
The new models are as follows:
- 2025 Ram 1500 RHO
- 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X
- 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock
- 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
- 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel
2025 Ram 1500 RHO
The all-new RHO gets the high-output Hurricane engine, delivering 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.
The company says the engine improves fuel economy and reduces emissions while pumping out more power than naturally aspirated V8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.
Features on the RHO include:
- Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks.
- Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system.
- Active damping and a five-link coil system.
- 40% additional rear wheel travel when compared to other Ram 1500s.
- Ground clearance of 11.8 inches.
- 35-inch tires.
- Premium textures, colors and material for the interior, including available hand-wrapped leather instrument panels.
- Over 50 inches of combined available digital display screens, including a 10.25-inch front passenger screen and dual wireless charging pads. An optional, reconfigurable 14.5-inch touchscreen display. An optional 10.25-inch passenger screen offers navigation, device management, entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. An optional full-color Head-Up Display that is configurable up to 10 inches and features several different content areas at once, including an all-new digital tachometer.
The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is available for order and expected at dealerships in the third quarter. Pricing starts at $69,995, not including $1,995 destination.
2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X
The new off-road Rebel X is available exclusively as a crew cab model with 5-foot 7-inch bed length.
It gets the standard-output Hurricane engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. It also gets the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Rebel X trim package includes Uconnect 5 with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, dual-pane sunroof, power tailgate, heated front and rear seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, dual wireless charging and a 19-speaker Harman Hardon premium sound system. An exclusive Mojave Sand color is also available.
Other features on the Rebel X:
- Rough Road Cruise Control. The new system automatically adjusts suspension and adds or removes weight to the steering wheel, the company says.
- Blacked-out grille with prominent “R-A-M” badging.
- New LED fog lamps.
- Black bezel bi-functional projector headlamps integrated beneath an aluminum sport hood.
- Paddle shifters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and console-mounted performance shifter.
- Premium leather bucket seats that feature the Rebel “X” logo with high bolsters, red accent stitching and red crusted perforated seat inserts.
- Panoramic sunroof.
- 1-inch raised ride height (four-corner air suspension is available).
- 33-inch all-terrain tires and 17-inch aluminum wheels.
The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel is available now and starts at $64,195, not including $1,995 destination.
2025 Ram 1500 Warlock
The off-road Warlock gets the standard-output Hurricane engine, with 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, as well as the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
Features include:
- Black grille with R-A-M lettering, dual exhaust with black tips, tow hooks, black exterior badging and available Warlock decals on the hood and bedsides.
- 18-inch black painted aluminum wheels.
- Bilstein front and rear shocks.
- 1-inch factory lift and skid plates.
- LED headlamps.
- 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation.
- 7-inch driver’s display.
- Selec-Speed Control, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection.
- Remote start.
- Second-row, in-floor storage.
- Black cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors.
- Optional heated bench, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.
The 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock is available now and starts at $54,260, not including $1,995 destination.
2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
The new off-road Power Wagon gets a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time, manual-engagement Borg Warner BW 44-47 transfer case. It delivers 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.
Other features include:
- Suspension system composed of Bilstein shocks, modified control arms and spring rates.
- More than 2 inches of lift.
- Locking differentials.
- 12,000-pound WARN Zeon-12 winch with synthetic line.
- Electronic disconnecting sway bar. The company says this allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck’s frame.
- 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.
The 2024 Power Wagon is available now starting at $68,470, not including $1,995 destination.
2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel
Customers can choose the standard 6.4-liter Hemi V8, as on the Power Wagon, or go with the 6.7-liter Cummins Standard-Output Turbo Diesel I-6 engine that produces 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque.
Max towing is 16,870 pounds, and payload is 3,140 pounds. The Heavy Duty Rebel is available as a crew cab configuration with a 6-foot 4-inch bed. The Rebel has similar exterior styling to the Power Wagon but with unique badging and a sport performance hood.
Features include:
- Unique off-road suspension, a rear limited-slip differential and rear electronic locker.
- 20-inch wheels (optional 18-inch).
- 33-inch off-road tires.
- Cargo tie-downs are standard.
- Optional spray-in bedliner, LED bed lighting and bed step.
- Integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch rated at 12,000 pounds is available on Hemi engine models.
- Three seating options: Cloth bench or bucket seat, a Bristol leather bench or bucket seat, or a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat.
- 360-degree Surround View camera.
- Available 12-inch frameless digital gauge cluster.
- Driver assist safety features – adaptive cruise control, full-speed forward-collision warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection.
- Automatic headlamps.
- Digital rearview mirror with tow mode.
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers.
The 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is available now starting at $68,965, not including $1,995 destination.