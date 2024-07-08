Minnesota Woman Embezzles $2M from Friend’s Construction Business

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 8, 2024
Getty Images 157619625 6061fbb4737d7

A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for stealing from her longtime friend’s family-owned construction business to cover her credit card debts, taxes and other personal expenses, including funding her husband’s off-road racing supply business and paying her son's mortgage.

Jennifer Lee Rath, 53, former financial controller of Hutchinson, Minnesota-based R&R Excavating, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, Rath embezzled over $2 million from the highway construction company from August 2013 to December 2019.

Rath’s responsibilities at R&R Excavating included managing the company’s payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable, company credit card and corporate bank account. According to reports, Rath used her “position of trust over a small business” to embezzle funds and convert them for her own use and benefit.

During the six-year scheme, Rath would cut checks that appeared to cover the company’s liabilities and manipulate them to cover her own expenses. She also processed electronic fund transfers from the company’s bank accounts to pay personal expenses and improperly charged personal expenses to company credit cards. To cover her tracks, Rath manipulated the company’s accounting software to conceal the money she stole, avoid detection, and prolong her fraud scheme.

Court reports say that because of Rath’s embezzlement, the company’s business and reputation suffered, employees lost their jobs, it could not pay vendors on time, and its credit suffered. 

Along with prison time, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger ordered Rath to serve three years of supervised release after her sentence and pay restitution her former employer $2,061,328.67 in restitution.

The FBI and the Hutchinson Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan L. Sing prosecuted it. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Secord and Paralegal Specialist Jessica Scott handled the asset investigation and restitution enforcement.

Related Stories
Man handing a stack of cash to another man
Business
Iowa Contractor Gets Prison Time for Derecho Scam
Bomag outgoing president Ralf Junker and incoming president Dr. Ingo Ettischer
Business
Ingo Ettischer Takes Over as BOMAG President
Bobcat T7X electric track skid steer
Mergers & Acquisitions
Doosan Bobcat to Buy Hydraulic Components Manufacturer Mottrol
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher shredding tree
Heavy equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig: 15 Attachments That Transform Your Excavator
These attachments offer a range of options, from land clearing to demolition – even road building and pipelaying.
mini replica Cat D5 dozer with boy in seat beside large Cat wheel loader
Construction Equipment
“Henry’s D.5” – Dad Builds Elaborate Mini Cat D5 Dozer Replica (Video)
Maxresdefault 668819d23d863
The Dirt
Review of Cat’s Remote-Control Station: Run Machines 2,000 Miles Away
vermeer rtx1250 tractor in field with reel carrier on front vibratory plow on rear laying fiber optic cable
Trenching/Boring Equipment
All-in-One Utility-Installer: Vermeer’s New RTX1250 Tractor
Maxresdefault 66759b0ea4d2d
Class 7-8
A Cat D11 Dozer Engine in a Semi? – Custom Truck Shop Makes it Work
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More