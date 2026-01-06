An outdoor lot at the 2025 World of Concrete show in Las Vegas.

World of Concrete, the world’s largest trade show specifically for the concrete and masonry industries, will hit Las Vegas this month, bringing hundreds of exhibitors to show off the latest tech and innovations.

The trade show, which covers the North, Central and South halls and Silver and Bronze lots of the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 19-22, will be in its 52nd year of offering exhibits, education and events for concrete and masonry professionals.

Attendees can expect to find booths from top manufacturers including Caterpillar, Bobcat, Liebherr, Kubota, Vermeer, Toro, Brokk, Hilti, Dewalt, Makita, and many others.

The 2025 show drew nearly 58,000 professionals, over 1,500 companies exhibited and over 180 education sessions were offered, according to show organizers.

As the second-largest trade show in Vegas – behind ConExpo – World of Concrete spans more than 700,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Education sessions start January 19 and run through the 22nd. The indoor and outdoor exhibit areas open at 9:30 a.m. January 20-22 and are open each day until 5 p.m.

This year’s show features over 200 first-time exhibitors representing almost 100 product categories, and over 150 education sessions with more than 60 new topics.

For more details on the show and how to register, click here.

Some of the companies that have announced products they plan to display at the show are as follows:

Brokk (Booth C4333)

Brook will have its newly released 130+ remote-controlled demolition robots on display, featuring a redesigned hydraulic powertrain, more hitting force and higher impact, and optimized power distribution.

Hardknock (Booth C4878)

The Hardknock Resolve NoBrim Type II helmet will make its debut at this year’s show, designed for work in tight spaces with a lightweight but breathable build.

Liebherr (Booth C6049 and N844)

Attendees can get up close and personal with Liebherr’s 38Z4 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump, as well as various mixing systems like ring-pan mixers and batch.

MudMixer (Booth N1213)

All new at this year’s show is the MudMixer Pro, featuring over 3 cubic yards per hour of output, a 250-pound hopper and a 1.5-horsepower engine.

SharpGrade International (Booth C6442)

Attendees will find the ShapeGrade skid steer and articulated wheel loader attachment featuring a QuadRod linkage with no center pivot.

Tomahawk Power (Booth O31817)

Tomahawk Power will launch its new Tern Fan-Cooled Workwear at this year’s show, which uses low-profile fans to circulate airflow under the fabric and manage heat exposure.

Toro (Booth C4321)

On display at Toro’s booth will be its newly redesigned Dingo TX 450 and TX 550 compact track loaders, which now feature modern styling.

Vermeer (Booth C57777)

Vermeer plans to bring its brand-new ML series mini loaders (first announced at Equip Expo 2025), as well as a new concrete mixer attachment.