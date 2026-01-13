Merlo America says "the era of the single-purpose telehandler is over." The company will showcase its multi-application telehandlers and attachments at ConExpo 2026 to demonstrate how one machine can replace several pieces of equipment on the jobsite or farm.

“We believe the American construction and agricultural sectors are ready for a new level of versatility,” said Cole Renken, general manager of Merlo America. “A Merlo telehandler is not simply a lift-and-place machine. It is a multi-application platform that allows businesses to consolidate equipment, reduce capital expense, and do work they simply couldn’t do before. Conexpo 2026 is the moment where we show the industry how transformative that shift can be.”

Located in Festival Grounds, at booth F22041, Merlo will highlight how each of its telehandler models, when paired with Merlo or third-party attachments, can function as a multi-application platform, capable of performing tasks typically handled by wheel loaders, skid steers, forklifts, light cranes and agricultural tractors.

Fourteen machines and twelve specialized attachments will be on display. Spotlighted machines for the construction, agriculture and forestry industries will include:

ROTO 50.35SPLUSEE4CVT, paired with the Space 11 work platform, showcasing elevated productivity and reach.

paired with the Space 11 work platform, showcasing elevated productivity and reach. Panoramic 120.10HM equipped with a new-to-the-U.S. Pipe Handler will highlight Merlo’s expanding presence in utility, infrastructure and heavy-duty applications.

equipped with a new-to-the-U.S. Pipe Handler will highlight Merlo’s expanding presence in utility, infrastructure and heavy-duty applications. Multifarmer MF44.9 CS170CVT will demonstrate how producers can load bales, pull trailers and manage daily ag tasks with a single machine.

Merlo’s attachments, which are integrated directly into the machine’s intelligence and safety systems, are designed to help operators quickly transition between tasks. Key solutions on display will include the newly introduced Tire Handler, a forestry-ready Log Grapple, and a precision Box Winch.

In addition to machines and attachments, visitors will find dedicated spaces for meetings, technical deep dives and conversations with leadership from both the U.S. team and Merlo Group Italy, Merlo UK & Ireland, and Merlo Australia & New Zealand.

Exclusive incentives and enhanced experiences, including a racing simulator featuring professional driver James Roe, will allow attendees to test their reflexes and find out if they are faster than a race car driver.