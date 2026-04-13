Finnish bucket manufacturer Allu unveiled the latest addition to its product lineup at ConExpo 2026: the Allu Concrete Bucket.

Aimed at the demolition and recycling industries, the Concrete Bucket allows excavators to crush and screen tough demolition material and is specifically designed to handle concrete and bricks. Contractors will be able to feed this attachment with rubble up to 11.8 inches thick. It is compatible with excavators of operating weights between 55,000 and 100,000 pounds with a max pressure of 4,600 psi.

Equipment World

The heavy-duty-frame Allu Concrete Bucket features a 1.6-inch cutting edge, 1.2-inch side cutters, and is designed to handle breakout forces from excavators weighing up to 100,000 pounds.

Allowing operators to crush material directly from the excavator saves time and money, according to Allu, since contractors won’t need to bring in mobile crushers on small, space-restricted sites. The Concrete Bucket can also serve as a pre-crushing tool when using mobile crushers, expanding the capacity of the crushing line.

Another time-saving benefit is the Concrete Bucket’s ability to handle rebar and other steel objects, reducing the need for stoppage when processing.

Equipment World

The bucket’s output is controlled by a counter blade setup capable of generating finer material from 0 to 2 inches or coarser product from 0 to 4 inches. Allu advertises a processing rate of 100 tons per hour when working with optimal material.

Allu DHM 3-12 Excavator Concrete Bucket Specs: