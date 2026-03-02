Felco Industries Brings Heavy-Duty Compaction Attachments to ConExpo 2026

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 2, 2026
Felco Industries will highlight its latest excavator attachments at ConExpo 2026, designed to increase compaction efficiency and consistency for utility construction and excavation crews.

At West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth W43867, attendees can check out the following work tools on display March 3-7:

Straddle Wheel CompactorStraddle Wheel Compactor Felco IndustriesFelco Straddle Wheel Compactor

Standing over 8 feet tall, Felco’s Straddle Wheel Compactor is designed to quickly and uniformly compact soil on both sides of a large diameter pipe simultaneously. The attachment features a rigid exterior frame with a sealed journal bearing system, providing durability for heavy-duty use with no greasing required.

The compactors, available with 40- to 130-millimeter linkage pins, are custom-built to match pipe diameter, excavator and project requirements. The distance between the wheels can be manually adjusted, or Felco offers hydraulic width-adjusting systems.

Tamping Pad Wheel Compactors

Felco will also roll out a new class of Tamping Pad Wheel Compactors for 120,000- to 300,000-pound excavators for deep trench situations. 

Ideal for cohesive soils, the tamping pad wheel compactors deliver downward and outward compaction via the staggered tamping pad bumps. 

The new models range from 48 to 84 inches wide, with wheel sizes available in 6-inch increments. Bi-directional scraper teeth assemblies are available in two options — standard or aggressive — that remove excess material between rows of bumps. The replaceable X156 dirt teeth are a standard size and available from most dealers, the company says.

Felco says its “J-Axle,” combined with a larger wheel diameter, will be the first compaction wheel in the industry capable of being used on 125,000-pound and larger excavators. 

Following ConExpo 2026, the 48-inch wide version will be prototyped on a Volvo EC750E Excavator owned by Texas-based SYB Construction. 

In addition to compaction wheels, Felco Industries also manufactures vibratory compaction plates, ripper shanks, buckets, bedding boxes and bedding conveyor systems.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

