Kage has rolled out its new SnowStorm Blast Steel Snow Pusher featuring a three-in-one attachment system for quick installation and a hydraulic-free trip edge.

The containment box-style pusher contours to the substrate, using 12 degrees of moldboard oscillation, oscillating and floating skids, floating quick-attach options and contouring sectional cutting edge options. It is available in 10- and 12-foot widths for 15,000- to 30,000-pound wheel loaders and tractors greater than 100 horsepower.

The trip edge folds back up to 90 degrees when it hits an immovable object to protect the attachment and carrier. It is split into two independent sections to prevent excessive twisting of the cutting edge or moldboard and limit spillage during the trip, the company says.

The three-piece steel shoes and floating side panels allow the pusher to smoothly and easily run up and over curbs without causing damage or losing the load of snow, according to Kage. The skids lift as they contact the curb and are pushed back down by the leaf springs as pressure from the obstacle is removed.

The durable floating steel side panels adjust to changing terrain and obstacles, without allowing snow leakage, the company says. They are also extra deep for improved containment when pushing or back dragging.

The curved moldboard allows snow to roll in front of the plow without being impeded by supports.

Three-in-One Attachment System

A three-in-one attachment system makes installation on the carrier machine easier – even if you don’t want to remove your bucket.

Attachment options include:

Floating Loader Quick Attach: Kage’s quick-attach option for wheel loaders provides additional float, allowing the plow to contour to front-to-back changes, including dips and bumps, on crowned roads, hills and valleys.

Kage’s quick-attach option for wheel loaders provides additional float, allowing the plow to contour to front-to-back changes, including dips and bumps, on crowned roads, hills and valleys. Three-Point Hitch Attach: When used as a snow pusher for tractors, the three-point hitch option provides a stable connection while still offering the ability to lift the plow when needed without interfering with its oscillation or trip capabilities, the company says. Kage recommends using its 1200 Series Under-Hitch universal tractor undercarriage with a three-point hitch to maximize the capabilities of the attachment and the tractor.

When used as a snow pusher for tractors, the three-point hitch option provides a stable connection while still offering the ability to lift the plow when needed without interfering with its oscillation or trip capabilities, the company says. Kage recommends using its 1200 Series Under-Hitch universal tractor undercarriage with a three-point hitch to maximize the capabilities of the attachment and the tractor. Bucket Clamp: To use the pusher without removing the tractor or loader bucket, operators can drive the bucket into the slots in the three-in-one attachment system and ratchet the clamp in place. Safety chains are available for additional security.

None of the connection options requires hydraulic hoses or electric wiring harnesses.

Optional Flex Cutting Edge

The pusher uses the same 65-degree attack angle of the cutting edge as all Kage SnowStorm Series plows for scraping. It will also accept any highway punch cutting edge or Kage’s optional AdvantEdge Cutting Edge System. This sectional cutting edge contours to driveway aprons, wheel depressions, crowns and manhole covers to ensure maximum scrape with minimum damage, the company says.

Each 18- or 24-inch spring-loaded section floats and oscillates for constant contact and even pressure. This prevents uneven wear and reduces ground noise from scraping the pavement, Kage says.