WerkBrau’s new 40EX-HD Brush Shredder can turn a backhoe or compact excavator into a mulching and mowing machine, capable of clearing trees, brush and vegetation up to six inches in diameter.
The 1,170-pound attachment can be used with a 16,000- to 24,000-pound carrier machine. It has a heavy-duty single-piece frame, a half-inch thick cutter drum and end plates that are 3/8" thick.
Like all BrushHound EX series mowers, the 40EX-HD uses a triple-flail knife design, featuring 2.25-pound side slicer knives, plus a 2-pound straight knife.
It has a standard piston motor to adapt to high-pressure power units.
Additional features include:
- High-Performance Cutter Drum: More power for tougher tasks.
- Extra-Strength Thumb Saddle: Serrated edge works with the excavator thumb to grab and remove debris or obstacles.
- Bolt-on Excavator Mount: Every model includes an excavator-specific mount.
- Composite Dampener Washer: Isolates operational vibration and extends the lifespan of drive components.
- Wire Guards: An anti-wrap design protects bearings and seals from debris.
- True Shaft Technology: An electronically-balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs ensures straight shafts that run smoothly for reliable, vibration-free operation.
- Bolt-on Chain Guards: Easily replaceable if damaged.
- Direct Drive Design: Maximizes power transfer to the cutter drum.
- SAE Compliant: Exceeds all SAE J1001 standards for flail mowers.
- HD, Single-Piece Frame: Increases strength without adding weight.
- Hoses and Couplers: 100-inch hydraulic hoses and flat face couplers are included as standard.
- Case Drain Required
Valley Tool Manufacturing builds the BrushHound line of flail shredders.
Werk-Brau 40EX-HD Specs
- Power Unit Size: 16,000 – 24,000 pounds
- Cutting Width: 40 inches
- Overall Width: 67 inches
- Weight: 1,170 pounds
- Number of Knives: 24-Slicer | 12-Center
- Brush Capacity: 5 inches
- Hydraulic Flow Required: 25 – 54 GPM
- Motor Type: Piston