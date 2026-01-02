Werk Brau Debuts 40EX-HD Brush Shredder for Compact Excavators and Backhoes

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 2, 2026
Brushhound 40 Ex Hd Brush Mower 6
Valley Tool Manufacturing

WerkBrau’s new 40EX-HD Brush Shredder can turn a backhoe or compact excavator into a mulching and mowing machine, capable of clearing trees, brush and vegetation up to six inches in diameter.

The 1,170-pound attachment can be used with a 16,000- to 24,000-pound carrier machine. It has a heavy-duty single-piece frame, a half-inch thick cutter drum and end plates that are 3/8" thick.

Like all BrushHound EX series mowers, the 40EX-HD uses a triple-flail knife design, featuring 2.25-pound side slicer knives, plus a 2-pound straight knife.

It has a standard piston motor to adapt to high-pressure power units.

Additional features include:

  • High-Performance Cutter Drum: More power for tougher tasks.
  • Extra-Strength Thumb Saddle: Serrated edge works with the excavator thumb to grab and remove debris or obstacles.
  • Bolt-on Excavator Mount: Every model includes an excavator-specific mount.
  • Composite Dampener Washer: Isolates operational vibration and extends the lifespan of drive components.
  • Wire Guards: An anti-wrap design protects bearings and seals from debris.
  • True Shaft Technology: An electronically-balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs ensures straight shafts that run smoothly for reliable, vibration-free operation.
  • Bolt-on Chain Guards: Easily replaceable if damaged.
  • Direct Drive Design: Maximizes power transfer to the cutter drum.
  • SAE Compliant: Exceeds all SAE J1001 standards for flail mowers.
  • HD, Single-Piece Frame: Increases strength without adding weight.
  • Hoses and Couplers: 100-inch hydraulic hoses and flat face couplers are included as standard.
  • Case Drain Required

Valley Tool Manufacturing builds the BrushHound line of flail shredders.  

Werk-Brau 40EX-HD Specs

  • Power Unit Size: 16,000 – 24,000 pounds
  • Cutting Width: 40 inches
  • Overall Width: 67 inches
  • Weight: 1,170 pounds
  • Number of Knives: 24-Slicer | 12-Center
  • Brush Capacity: 5 inches
  • Hydraulic Flow Required: 25 – 54 GPM
  • Motor Type: Piston
Related Stories
The front wheel assembly on the SharpGrade G116 can be raised and lowered hydraulically from the cab.
Compact equipment attachments
SharpGrade’s New G116 Grader Blade Brings Retractable Wheels to Large Skid Steers, CTLs
Danuser Product Image 2 0
Compact equipment attachments
Danuser Intros Mini MAC Bucket for Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Microtrenching Attachments Core Saw
Compact equipment attachments
Vermeer Debuts Two New Mini Loader Attachments for Microtrenching Jobs
Ignite Soil Conditioner
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Intros Soil Conditioner for Compact Tractors
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Greg Linsmeyer bought the Struck Corporation a year ago and released an all-new lineup of mini dozers for 2025.
Construction Equipment
From Cummins’ Gasoline Engine to Struck Mini Dozers – Our Top 10 Stories of 2025
The list includes pickups from Toyota and Honda, new motor graders and dump trucks from Cat, Cummins’ first gasoline engine and a Struck comeback.
Kubota Rtv X
Compact equipment
2026 UTV Roundup: A Workhorse for Every Price Range
Jcb A Vmt 430 130
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2025: Motor Graders, Rollers, and More
Kubota's new KX040-5 mini excavator was the most-viewed 'Closer Look' video of 2025 on equipmentworld.com.
Videos
Most Viewed Construction Equipment – Our Top 10 “Closer Look” Videos of 2025
A 1929 Caterpillar Twenty, 1922 Holt 5-Ton and 1925 Best 30 all in a row at the Historical Construction Equipment Association's annual show.
Construction Equipment
Antique Caterpillars Rule! – Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All