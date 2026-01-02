WerkBrau’s new 40EX-HD Brush Shredder can turn a backhoe or compact excavator into a mulching and mowing machine, capable of clearing trees, brush and vegetation up to six inches in diameter.

The 1,170-pound attachment can be used with a 16,000- to 24,000-pound carrier machine. It has a heavy-duty single-piece frame, a half-inch thick cutter drum and end plates that are 3/8" thick.

Like all BrushHound EX series mowers, the 40EX-HD uses a triple-flail knife design, featuring 2.25-pound side slicer knives, plus a 2-pound straight knife.

It has a standard piston motor to adapt to high-pressure power units.

Additional features include:

High-Performance Cutter Drum: More power for tougher tasks.

Extra-Strength Thumb Saddle: Serrated edge works with the excavator thumb to grab and remove debris or obstacles.

Bolt-on Excavator Mount: Every model includes an excavator-specific mount.

Composite Dampener Washer: Isolates operational vibration and extends the lifespan of drive components.

Wire Guards: An anti-wrap design protects bearings and seals from debris.

True Shaft Technology: An electronically-balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs ensures straight shafts that run smoothly for reliable, vibration-free operation.

Bolt-on Chain Guards: Easily replaceable if damaged.

Direct Drive Design: Maximizes power transfer to the cutter drum.

SAE Compliant: Exceeds all SAE J1001 standards for flail mowers.

HD, Single-Piece Frame: Increases strength without adding weight.

Hoses and Couplers: 100-inch hydraulic hoses and flat face couplers are included as standard.

Case Drain Required

Valley Tool Manufacturing builds the BrushHound line of flail shredders.

Werk-Brau 40EX-HD Specs