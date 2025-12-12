SharpGrade’s New G116 Grader Blade Brings Retractable Wheels to Large Skid Steers, CTLs

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 12, 2025
The front wheel assembly on the SharpGrade G116 can be raised and lowered hydraulically from the cab.
The front wheel assembly on the SharpGrade G116 can be raised and lowered hydraulically from the cab.
SharpGrade

SharpGrade introduced its G109 grader blade attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders last year with front wheels that can be hydraulically retracted and lowered from the cab.

Customers soon demanded the company bring that same retractable wheel system for larger loaders. In response, SharpGrade just released its new G116 retractable-wheel grader for 75- to 100-horsepower loaders. (The G109 serves skid steers and CTLs of 65 to 90 horsepower.)

In both graders, operators can lower and raise the front-wheel assembly with joysticks. 

The company says the new G116 achieves 3-millimeter accuracy and enables grading closer to walls, curbs and foundations, the ability to straddle a windrow and easier navigation around obstacles for “faster, cleaner grading with less downtime.” The grader receives the same results in forward and reverse, according to SharpGrade.

SharpGrade lists the following key features for the new G116:

  • QuadRod 3 Linkage – Keeps the blade parallel throughout its movement with Zero Cross Coupling, for accurate results and no “duck walking.”
  • Sealed, shielded, lifetime-lubricated bearings – Zero maintenance required.
  • Adjustable hitch plate – Maintains chassis level for precision grading and reduced wear.
  • Underslung walking beam – Minimizes wheel scuffing in turns.
  • Dual reversible blades – Front fixed and rear pivoting design reduces packing between the blades.
  • Hydraulic side wings – Cut, carry and windrow material both forward and backward.
  • QuadGrade 2D System – Electronically adjust grade height to within 1 millimeter from the cab; compatible with all 3D machine control systems.
  • Induction-hardened pins, HardiLube bushes and dirt-sealed joints.

SharpGrade says the G116’s plug-and-play design connects quickly to any large-frame skid steer or CTL and easily integrates with all popular 3D machine control systems.

 

Related Stories
Danuser Product Image 2 0
Compact equipment attachments
Danuser Intros Mini MAC Bucket for Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Microtrenching Attachments Core Saw
Compact equipment attachments
Vermeer Debuts Two New Mini Loader Attachments for Microtrenching Jobs
Ignite Soil Conditioner
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Intros Soil Conditioner for Compact Tractors
Lock And Lift Plow Kit Photo 1
Compact equipment attachments
Chalmers Innovations Intros Lock and Lift Snowplow Kit for UTVs
Top Stories
2026 Honda Pioneer 700-4 Forest
Compact equipment
2026 Honda Pioneer 700 UTV: Jobsite-Ready Functionality at a Value Price
Get a first look at the 2026 model, featuring new convenience upgrades, expanded storage, enhanced protection and updated tires.
As the largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world, Caterpillar is also a top producer of engines for its machines as well as for other equipment OEMs. This year, it launched the 1,200-horsepower C32B diesel engine.
Components
The Heart of the Machine – Top Engine OEMs for Construction Equipment
Sw25 6104 L 22371 Dingo Tx450 056
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Launches Redesigned Dingo TX450, TX550 Compact Utility Loaders
Kubota Svl1103 Ctl Copy
Compact Track Loaders
Sneak Peek: Kubota’s Upcoming Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL110-3
Develon Dl280 Thumb
Wheel Loaders
Closer Look: Develon’s Top-Selling DL280-7 Wheel Loader with Transparent Bucket
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All