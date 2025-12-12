The front wheel assembly on the SharpGrade G116 can be raised and lowered hydraulically from the cab.

SharpGrade introduced its G109 grader blade attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders last year with front wheels that can be hydraulically retracted and lowered from the cab.

Customers soon demanded the company bring that same retractable wheel system for larger loaders. In response, SharpGrade just released its new G116 retractable-wheel grader for 75- to 100-horsepower loaders. (The G109 serves skid steers and CTLs of 65 to 90 horsepower.)

In both graders, operators can lower and raise the front-wheel assembly with joysticks.

The company says the new G116 achieves 3-millimeter accuracy and enables grading closer to walls, curbs and foundations, the ability to straddle a windrow and easier navigation around obstacles for “faster, cleaner grading with less downtime.” The grader receives the same results in forward and reverse, according to SharpGrade.

SharpGrade lists the following key features for the new G116:

QuadRod 3 Linkage – Keeps the blade parallel throughout its movement with Zero Cross Coupling, for accurate results and no “duck walking.”

Sealed, shielded, lifetime-lubricated bearings – Zero maintenance required.

Adjustable hitch plate – Maintains chassis level for precision grading and reduced wear.

Underslung walking beam – Minimizes wheel scuffing in turns.

Dual reversible blades – Front fixed and rear pivoting design reduces packing between the blades.

Hydraulic side wings – Cut, carry and windrow material both forward and backward.

QuadGrade 2D System – Electronically adjust grade height to within 1 millimeter from the cab; compatible with all 3D machine control systems.

Induction-hardened pins, HardiLube bushes and dirt-sealed joints.

SharpGrade says the G116’s plug-and-play design connects quickly to any large-frame skid steer or CTL and easily integrates with all popular 3D machine control systems.