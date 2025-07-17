Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

SharpGrade Intros G73 Grader Blade for Compact Track Loaders, SALs

Don McLoud
Jul 17, 2025
SharpGrade's new G73 Grader Blade for compact track loaders and small articulated loaders has a retractable wheel to let down the blade, which has a width of 45.5 inches with hydraulic side wings closed and 73 inches with wings open.
SharpGrade has launched the G73 Grader Blade for compact track loaders and small articulated loaders.

For carriers of 30 to 50 horsepower, the blade is designed to handle small, confined jobsites as well as quickly grade open areas.

“The ability to simultaneously articulate the blade and hydraulic side wings forward and reverse makes it ideal for grading around service pipes, confined areas, but also narrow linear work such as sidewalks, cycle ways, curb and gutter, etc., significantly reducing manual raking,” says Rodnery Sharp, director of SharpGrade. “Being able to grade in reverse removes track marks, improves accuracy and increases productivity.”

It can be used for urban infill, landscape grading, paving and residential construction.

The blade has a width of 45.5 inches when articulated and its hydraulic side wings closed or 73 inches when the side wings are open. The G73 is available with a variety of connection options, and it can plug in with most 3D machine control systems. An optional QuadGrade 2D Laser Control Package is available.

The G73 Grader Blade is built to the same standards as SharpGrade’s full-size models, the company says. All functions are controlled by the QuadGrade Power Pro touchscreen with no wiring on the base machine. The G73 can also be easily swapped among machines. A hydraulic flow rate of 10 to 26 gallons per minute is required.

Other features include:

  • Retracting front wheel that provides an open six-way blade with side wings.
  • QuadRod 3 linkage to keep the blade parallel throughout movement to maintain equal height between front and rear blade.
  • Zero Cross Coupling design that enables the operator to use one side of the blade without influencing the position of the other.
  • Sealed, shielded and lifetime lubricated bearings that never require greasing.
  • Built-in, tamperproof hour meter.
  • Real-time diagnostics.
  • Remote technician access.
  • Linked override.

 

 

