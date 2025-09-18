FAE’s new RWL/SSL wheel saw for 50- to 75-horsepower skid steers is designed to create deep, narrow trenches for contractors laying electric, water, gas and fiber-optic lines.
The attachment can create channels up to 14 inches deep with widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 inches. Cutting and depth indicators allow for precise control, while the hydraulic drive system enables accurate positioning over the work area. Self-leveling skids with Hardox soles and interchangeable plows help maintain the depth and allow the saw to penetrate the ground better. A side output helps keep the trench free of waste materials.
The RWL/SSL’s hydraulic and electrical setups and equipment make it easy to connect to most skid steers on the market. The standard Pick R/25/C teeth are specifically designed for asphalt and concrete surfaces.
Other standard equipment includes:
- Hydraulic block with safety and anticavitation valves
- Hydraulic side shifting
- Disc rotor with interchangeable sectors
- Direct-drive transmission
- Mechanically adjustable working depth
- 860cc hydraulic piston motor
- Interchangeable bolt-on flat Hardox counter blades
- Supporting leg
- Hydraulic hoses
- Enclosed, dust-resistant machine body
- Movable frame sides
- Rubber protection strips
The RWL/SSL can be optionally equipped with FAE’s Basic WSS - Water Spray System to reduce dust and cool the teeth in contact with the asphalt or concrete to prevent overheating.