FAE’s new RWL/SSL wheel saw for 50- to 75-horsepower skid steers is designed to create deep, narrow trenches for contractors laying electric, water, gas and fiber-optic lines.

The attachment can create channels up to 14 inches deep with widths of 1, 1.2 or 2 inches. Cutting and depth indicators allow for precise control, while the hydraulic drive system enables accurate positioning over the work area. Self-leveling skids with Hardox soles and interchangeable plows help maintain the depth and allow the saw to penetrate the ground better. A side output helps keep the trench free of waste materials.

The RWL/SSL’s hydraulic and electrical setups and equipment make it easy to connect to most skid steers on the market. The standard Pick R/25/C teeth are specifically designed for asphalt and concrete surfaces.

Other standard equipment includes:

Hydraulic block with safety and anticavitation valves

Hydraulic side shifting

Disc rotor with interchangeable sectors

Direct-drive transmission

Mechanically adjustable working depth

860cc hydraulic piston motor

Interchangeable bolt-on flat Hardox counter blades

Supporting leg

Hydraulic hoses

Enclosed, dust-resistant machine body

Movable frame sides

Rubber protection strips

The RWL/SSL can be optionally equipped with FAE’s Basic WSS - Water Spray System to reduce dust and cool the teeth in contact with the asphalt or concrete to prevent overheating.