Ingite's new mini rock grapple bucket is designed for removing rocks and debris and is one of three new attachments the company has launched for mini track loaders.

Ignite Attachments has launched three new grapples for stand-on mini track loaders, also known as compact utility loaders.

The company says the new mini bucket, rock and rake grapples are brand agnostic, meaning they can connect to any brand of mini loader. Ignite’s face-plate design allows coupling with both mini Bob-Tach and CII machines.

The grapples come in a choice of width of 36 or 44 inches. All of the attachments are designed to help mini loaders do what they do best, operate in tight spaces, Ignite says.

Mini Bucket Grapple

Ignite Attachments The mini bucket grapple is designed to strike a balance between weight and strength, according to Ignite.

It is made of laser-cut Grade 50 steel and has a grapple opening of 26.6 inches and a minimum height of 22.1.

Ignite has placed the single 2.25-inch-bore by 1-inch rod cylinder behind the bucket, rather than on top “for complete protection,” it says.

The grapple also comes standard with “faster flat-faced couplers” and full-length nylon hose sleeves.

Mini Rock & Mini Rake Grapples

The opening on the mini rock grapple (shown at the top of this story) is 25.9 inches. It has a tighter tine spacing of 3 inches for removing rocks and debris.

In contrast, the mini rake grapple has wider tine spacing of 6.75 inches and a larger opening of 36 inches. It is designed for removing debris with less soil disturbance, Ignite says.

It also features greaseable pins and heavy-duty cylinder protection.