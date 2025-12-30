More US Companies Commit to Creating Common Quick-Coupler Standard

Genesis Attachments based in Wisconsin is one of the latest companies to join the Open-S Alliance to develop an international common standard for automatic quick couplers for excavators.
Genesis Attachments

More construction equipment manufacturers – including those in the U.S. market – have joined an effort to develop an international common standard for automatic quick couplers for excavators, including for tiltrotators.

The goal is for operators to be able to quickly change attachments without leaving the cab, regardless of the brand of excavator, quick coupler or attachments.

Nine new manufacturers signed onto the Open-S Alliance this year, the most recent being attachment producers Genesis, based in Superior, Wisconsin, and Epiroc, based in Sweden but with a major presence in the U.S. The company acquired Stanley Infrastructure last year, which includes the LaBounty, Paladin, Pengo and Dubuis brands.

Indeco also joined this year. The Italian manufacturer has North American subsidiaries and produces hydraulic hammers, pulverizers, shears, compactors and mulchers. 

A&D Equipment, an attachments and tiltrotator dealership based in Guildford, Connecticut, signed up in 2025 as well.

Last year marked the first North American companies to join the alliance. Pacific JCB, a JCB and Steelwrist dealer based in Seattle, and attachments maker Craig Manufacturing based in Canada were the first from this continent to come on board.

Membership now totals 23 globally, according to Open-S. That also includes Volvo CE, Wacker Neuson, Kinshofer, Rototilt and Steelwrist.

Popular in Europe But Gaining Ground Here

Automatic quick-coupler systems have been popular in Europe but are gaining ground in the U.S. They enable rapid attachment changes from the cab, requiring fewer machines on a jobsite and increased efficiency. For instance, one excavator using a line of attachments can switch rapidly between digging, breaking and grading tools.

The quick couplers automatically attach all hydraulic hoses and connectors. They are also commonly used with tiltrotators, another device favored by European operators but becoming more popular in the U.S.

A tiltrotator, which can also be attached and detached hydraulically with a quick coupler system, enables the operator to rotate and tilt attachments for increased efficiency and productivity. Many manufacturers of automatic quick couplers also produce tiltrotators, which can be sandwiched between the coupler and the bucket or other tool.

The New Members

Genesis Attachments, owned by NPK, produces hydraulic mobile shears, grapples, concrete processors and specialty attachments for demolition, material handling and scrap processing.

“The information shared through Open-S will ensure that Genesis can continue to offer advanced attachment solutions that seamlessly integrate with supplementary equipment in the field,” says Roger Johnson, Genesis director of engineering.

Epiroc produces excavator attachments such as breakers, cutters, drum cutters, grapples and pulverizers for construction, demolition, utilities, civil engineering, waste management, mining and quarrying. The company joined the Open-S Alliance with its recent acquisition of France-based ACB+, which designs and manufactures couplers and attachments for hydraulic excavators and loaders.

“By joining the Open-S Alliance, we reinforce our commitment to delivering open, compatible solutions that empower customer freedom of choice,” says Predrag Petrovic, vice president of hydraulic attachments at Epiroc. “This shared standard is not just about technology – it’s about building a more efficient, connected and sustainable industry.” 

Common Electrical Connection Standard Established

Earlier in 2025, the Open-S Alliance announced a standardized MiC 4.0 protocol-compliant V14 electrical connector for use between automatic couplers and work tools, including tiltrotators with electrical connections.

“This development will enable seamless interchangeability of machine couplers, tiltrotators and work tools from any Open-S member, eliminating the need for brand-specific connectors,” the organization says.

“The Open-S V14 connector features 14 spring-loaded contact pins, ensuring a reliable electrical transmission with strong current capabilities, built to withstand the demanding environment within the earthmoving industry. With its self-cleaning mechanism it guarantees a secure and reliable connection between the machine and the attached work tool.”

