A Steelwrist SQ50 tiltrotator is being linked to an automatic quick coupler. The Open-S Alliance, of which Steelwrist is a member, is working to create a common international standard for automatic quick couplers, enabling contractors to use the systems with other brands.

Imagine being able to switch attachments in seconds without leaving the excavator cab and then having that same automatic quick coupling system work with different manufacturers' attachments and tiltrotators.

The first part of that sentence – automatic quick couplers for excavators – already exists and is gaining momentum in the U.S. As for the second part, work has begun on enabling contractors and equipment owners to use other attachment brands on other manufacturers' systems.

An organization called the Open-S Alliance is working to develop an international common standard for automatic quick couplers for excavators – including tiltrotators. And it recently signed its first two North American-based companies as members.

Pacific JCB, a JCB and Steelwrist dealer based in Seattle, and attachments maker Craig Manufacturing based in Canada have joined the Open-S Alliance.

The alliance now has 13 members, including Volvo CE, Wacker Neuson, Kinshofer, Rototilt and Steelwrist.

The alliance formed in 2020 to give equipment owners and contractors the ability to combine quick couplers, tiltrotators and attachments from different manufacturers. Some tiltrotator manufacturers have already begun producing Open-S products.

“We believe the Open-S standard allows machine owners and contractors the freedom to choose the right tools, which is crucial for the future success of our industry,” says Ben Craig, president of Craig Attachments. “By promoting this shared platform, users can select from a variety of couplers, tiltrotators and attachments without compromising safety. This freedom of choice benefits manufacturers, dealers and end users alike.”

Though not as popular in the U.S., tiltrotators and automatic coupler systems are gaining traction here. The automatic quick couplers enable rapid attachment switches, including hydraulic hose connections, in seconds without the operator having to leave the cab. Such a system can reduce the number of machines needed on a jobsite, as well as save time in changing attachments.

The tiltrotator, which often accompanies such systems, enables operators to tilt attachments side to side 40 to 50 degrees and rotate attachments 360 degrees for increased production and versatility.

Benefits of tiltrotators include less need to move the excavator to dig or perform other tasks because of the flexible movement of the attachment. They also speed up production. Some manufacturers estimate a 1,500-hour return on investment because of the increased efficiency. The additional attachment movement enables more precision, as well.