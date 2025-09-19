Hilltip Launches IceStriker 4500 Stainless-Steel Salt Spreader for Trucks

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 19, 2025
Hilltip IceStriker 4500
Hilltip IceStriker 4500
Hilltip

Hilltip’s new IceStriker 4500 stainless-steel salt spreader can turn a heavy-duty truck into a winter road-prep machine.

The IceStriker comes in two versions: The SSA model has a 6-inch stainless-steel auger, and the SSC uses a 14-inch pintle chain system to deliver material to the spinner. Both can be powered by 12- or 24-volt dual motors and are compatible with trucks that have a minimum rating of 15,000 GVWR.

The company says the IceStriker is designed for “superior precision and maximum corrosion resistance.”

The hopper body has been entirely submerged in an acid bath for clean welds and surfaces for long-lasting corrosion resistance, according to Hilltip. The company says the stainless-steel finish makes it easy to clean and maintain and improves material flow of bulk sand and gravel, bulk or bagged salt, or sand-salt mixes.

Other standard features include a flip-up chute, vibrator, inverted V and vibrator. Options include LED work lights, strobe lights, brake lights and a tarp kit.

Hilltip Ice Striker1 jpgHilltipThe IceStriker 4500 comes with Hilltip’s HTrack software for remotely tracking and managing software-installed spreaders. Operators can monitor driving routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage in real-time from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Jobsites and material rates can also be set remotely, and the software can generate detailed reports for documentation, according to Hilltip.

Hilltip also offers its new StrikeSmart Plus controller. With HillTip’s TempStriker sensor it monitors weather forecasts and surface conditions in real time and uses the data to recommend ideal materials and spread rates, the company says. “It can also automate the spreader’s settings to ensure proper material rates are applied.”

 

 

Related Stories
Fae Rwl Ssl
Compact equipment attachments
FAE's New Wheel Saw for Skid Steers Cuts Deep, Narrow Trenches
Blue Diamond Max 0242 Edited
Attachments
Blue Diamond Attachments Expands Line of Snow Removal Parts, Accessories
Loftness Battle Ax 10 Series
Compact equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig with That Compact Excavator with These 24 Attachments
Ami Rid Plow Attachment
Heavy equipment attachments
AMI’s Rid Plow Loader, Backhoe Attachment Reduces Driveway Snow Piles
Top Stories
Huddig Thumb
Heavy equipment
Closer Look: The Huddig 1370 Cable, An All-in-One Loader, Excavator and Lift
The do-anything machine has 160 horsepower, up to 72-foot platform reach and full attachment versatility. Take a tour here.
Sherpa F50
Compact Wheel Loaders
Sherpa Releases its Most Powerful Articulated Loader Yet, the F50
The Cat 340 is the top-selling new financed excavator over 10 metric tons in the U.S., according to EDA by Fusable.
Excavators
Big Year for Excavators with Lots of New Models – Buyer’s Guide 2025
2026 Can Am Defender Hd11
Compact equipment
Can-Am Redesigns 2026 Defender UTV: More Power, Smarter Tech, Added Comfort
2026 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X and Denali Ultimate
Pickups
2026 GMC Sierra 1500 Revealed: Choice of 8 Trims, 4 Engines
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All