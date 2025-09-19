Hilltip’s new IceStriker 4500 stainless-steel salt spreader can turn a heavy-duty truck into a winter road-prep machine.

The IceStriker comes in two versions: The SSA model has a 6-inch stainless-steel auger, and the SSC uses a 14-inch pintle chain system to deliver material to the spinner. Both can be powered by 12- or 24-volt dual motors and are compatible with trucks that have a minimum rating of 15,000 GVWR.

The company says the IceStriker is designed for “superior precision and maximum corrosion resistance.”

The hopper body has been entirely submerged in an acid bath for clean welds and surfaces for long-lasting corrosion resistance, according to Hilltip. The company says the stainless-steel finish makes it easy to clean and maintain and improves material flow of bulk sand and gravel, bulk or bagged salt, or sand-salt mixes.

Other standard features include a flip-up chute, vibrator, inverted V and vibrator. Options include LED work lights, strobe lights, brake lights and a tarp kit.

Hilltip The IceStriker 4500 comes with Hilltip’s HTrack software for remotely tracking and managing software-installed spreaders. Operators can monitor driving routes, vehicle speed, GPS location and material usage in real-time from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Jobsites and material rates can also be set remotely, and the software can generate detailed reports for documentation, according to Hilltip.

Hilltip also offers its new StrikeSmart Plus controller. With HillTip’s TempStriker sensor it monitors weather forecasts and surface conditions in real time and uses the data to recommend ideal materials and spread rates, the company says. “It can also automate the spreader’s settings to ensure proper material rates are applied.”