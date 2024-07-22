Werk-Brau Intros High-Performance Loader Buckets & Tiltrotators

Don McLoud
Jul 22, 2024
Werk-Brau High Performance Bucket on wheel loader
The newly redesigned Werk-Brau High-Performance Buckets increase capacity and reduce material spillage.
Werk-Brau

Werk-Brau has redesigned its High-Performance Loader Buckets to hold 5% more material.

The additional capacity is achieved by curving the sidewalls, increasing rollback angle and adding a beveled design, the company says.

They are available in capacities ranging from 2 to 9 cubic yards. Werk-Brau says they “are ideal for digging in virgin soil and rehandling material up to 3,200 pounds per cubic yard in density.”

Other features on the new buckets:

  • High-strength, abrasion-resistant steel in all critical components.
  • Tapered side plates to reduce wear and allow for easier dumping.  
  • Inclined bottom to reduce loading forces and reduce wear and tear.
  • Stout top design to withstand high digging forces.
  • All seams are welded solid for extra durability.

Auxiliary edge and teeth are available upon request, as are special designs and capacities, the company says.

New Tiltrotators

Werk-Brau branded Tiltrotator with bucket digging down hillThe Werk-Brau branded tiltrotators use an SQ Automatic Quick Coupler for quickly connecting and disconnecting attachments without leaving the cab.Werk-BrauIn other attachment news, Werk-Brau has partnered with Steelwrist to develop its own branded tiltrotators.

The Werk-Brau Powered by Steelwrist Tiltrotators feature 360-degree continuous rotation and 45 degrees of tilt.

The new tiltrotators are compatible with excavators weighing 2 to 33 metric tons.

They feature a low build height, high tilt angle and low weight for optimized digging angle, according to Werk-Brau.

The tiltrotators use an SQ Automatic Quick Coupler for quickly connecting and disconnecting attachments without leaving the cab. They are also available with front pin hook or front pin lock safety and have auto-lubrication.

 

 

