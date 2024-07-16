Hilltip Intros SnowStriker Snowplows to North America

Finnish road maintenance equipment manufacturer Hilltip is bringing its line of SnowStriker straight blade and v-plow snowplows for half-ton pickups, SUVs, UTVs, tractors and loaders to North America.

Available in widths ranging from 5 feet, 5 inches to 8 feet, 6 inches, Snowstriker plows have adjustable two-segment trip edges to minimize damage from obstacles in the plowing path.

The curved, powder-coated snow blade is made of a durable yet lightweight high strength steel. Buyers can select between a polyurethane or steel cutting edge. Other standard features include an adjustable attack angle and a tilting blade.

Quick-hitch mounts for pickups, SUVs, and UTVs let operators easily pick up or drop the plow. Truck plows come standard with an integrated 12V or 24V electro-hydraulic power pack. Convenient mounting options are also available for tractors and loaders.

With Hilltip’s HTrack tracking software, owners can monitor SnowStriker plows in real time from a computer, tablet or smartphone, when used with an IceStriker spreader or SprayStriker sprayer. The two-way GPRS tracking system enables improved communication between drivers and operations, Hilltip says.

“The introduction of the light-duty segment of our plow line coincides with our new facility coming online in New Haven, Indiana, later this year, and it brings us one step closer to offering the complete line of Hilltip products in North America,” said Craig Sandmann, managing director for Hilltip North America. “Our high-quality plows have been used for years in the extreme winter conditions of northern Finland, and they complement our technologically advanced spreaders and sprayers, giving customers a new level of automation, efficiency and documentation not seen before in North America.”