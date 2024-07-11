Turn Your Excavator into a Rebar Processor with Genesis' GRP 480 Shears (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 11, 2024
Genesis GRP 480 rebar processor on excavator grabbing bundle of twisted rebar
Genesis' GRP 480 is a hydraulic mobile shear designed exclusively for processing rebar with an excavator.
Genesis Attachments

The GRP 480 Rebar Processor from Genesis Attachments is a hydraulic mobile shear designed exclusively for processing rebar.

The excavator attachment features bolt-on, weldable lower tusks and weldable, replaceable piercing blades to sort and separate rebar bundles.

A bolt-on plate on the cutting side of the upper jaw also has a replaceable wear surface, and it protects the jaw’s parent material, according to Genesis.

The processor’s jaw opens to 24-inches and has a jaw depth of 26 inches. The GRP also features "an extra-large pivot group designed to withstand the rigors of daily rebar processing and provide maximum durability," the company says.

The 11,900-pound attachment is compatible with excavators weighing up to 48,000 pounds when mounted to the boom and those weighing up to 90,000 pounds when mounted to the stick.

To watch it in action, check out the video below by Genesis: 

Genesis is a subsidiary of NPK attachments manufacturer.

Related Stories
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher shredding tree
Heavy equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig: 15 Attachments That Transform Your Excavator
Stutsman Gerbaz Cat 963 track loader with six-way dozer blade
Heavy equipment attachments
Contractor Combines Cat 963 Track Loader with 6-Way Dozer Blade (Video)
Engcon PC9500 compactor plate for excavators
Heavy equipment attachments
Engcon Intros Larger PC9500 Plate Compactor for Excavators
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Takeuchi TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper
Compact equipment
Takeuchi's TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper is Coming to North America
Operators can carry over 8,000 pounds across rough terrain, rotate the bed up to 180 degrees and dump up to 65 degrees in one cycle.
bobcat t86 CTL planing road
Compact Track Loaders
“There’s Something for Everyone” – Compact Track Loaders Continue to Evolve
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher shredding tree
Heavy equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig: 15 Attachments That Transform Your Excavator
mini replica Cat D5 dozer with boy in seat beside large Cat wheel loader
Construction Equipment
“Henry’s D.5” – Dad Builds Elaborate Mini Cat D5 Dozer Replica (Video)
Maxresdefault 668819d23d863
The Dirt
Review of Cat’s Remote-Control Station: Run Machines 2,000 Miles Away
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More