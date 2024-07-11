Genesis' GRP 480 is a hydraulic mobile shear designed exclusively for processing rebar with an excavator.

The excavator attachment features bolt-on, weldable lower tusks and weldable, replaceable piercing blades to sort and separate rebar bundles.

A bolt-on plate on the cutting side of the upper jaw also has a replaceable wear surface, and it protects the jaw’s parent material, according to Genesis.

The processor’s jaw opens to 24-inches and has a jaw depth of 26 inches. The GRP also features "an extra-large pivot group designed to withstand the rigors of daily rebar processing and provide maximum durability," the company says.

The 11,900-pound attachment is compatible with excavators weighing up to 48,000 pounds when mounted to the boom and those weighing up to 90,000 pounds when mounted to the stick.

To watch it in action, check out the video below by Genesis:

Genesis is a subsidiary of NPK attachments manufacturer.