The NPK V250R crusher pulverizer features 360-degree rotation and is compatible with excavators ranging from 24 to 25 metric tons.

NPK’s V250R crusher pulverizer is made for primary and secondary demolition, including reinforced concrete, and can handle high-reach applications.

The attachment features 360-degree rotation and is compatible with excavators ranging from 24 to 25 metric tons. It has a 35.4-inch jaw opening and a 22-inch jaw width.

Max crushing force is 229,500 pound-force. The crusher requires hydraulic flow of 26 to 66 gallons per minute.

NPK integrated its Hydraulic Booster into the V250R for extra crushing power and faster cycle times, the company says. The system automatically boosts power when the jaws meet resistance. NPK says this improves productivity due to a greater power-to-weight ratio. Cycle times are 1.8 seconds to close the jaws and 1 second to open them.

The replaceable rebar cutter in the center of the jaw can be flipped for longer life. Bolt-on tooth plates can also be replaced.

Customers get a choice of tooth options: standard small hole for secondary demolition and large hole for easier release of material during primary demolition.

Other features on the V250R include protected and internal hose routing and trunnion cylinder for consistent force.