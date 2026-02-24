Case IH has launched two new Farmall tractors and three new redesigned Puma tractors.

Farmall 35A, 40A Compact Tractors

Case says it designed its new Farmall compact tractors for operator comfort, safety and power.

The 35A and 40A “feature a wide platform and a spacious step-through design that make it easy to enter and exit the tractor.” Other comfort features include a “premium cushioned seat” and ergonomic controls. The operator gets clear sightlines and a loader joystick placed for intuitive operation.

They run on a 1.9-liter, 3-cylinder, electronically controlled diesel engine that the company says delivers more power, torque and fuel efficiency than previous models.

Case IH Case offers two transmission choices: three-range hydrostatic or 12x12 gear.

Both versions can be equipped with loader and backhoe. The three-point lift has a 1,596-pound capacity.

Loaders can be outfitted with simultaneous lift/curl and a live third function for smoother operation. An integrated loader valve and joystick design is another option.

The backhoe is available with a new attachment method for quicker and easier installation and removal.

Case IH Both Farmalls come standard with an “easy fill” 12.6-gallon tank and a common-rail diesel injection system. They also feature a dual-pedal design for quick forward-to-reverse changes.

The Farmall 35A and 40A come ready for an entry-level telematics modem to be installed for five years of Case IH FieldOps connectivity.

Redesigned Puma Tractors

Case IH is kicking off its redesigned Puma series with three new models of 155, 165 and 185 horsepower.

The company says the tractors underwent a “full vehicle redesign” and deliver “superior maneuverability as well as a smoother ride.”

Buyers get a choice of two transmissions, both of which the company says “boost productivity and reduce operator fatigue.”

The CVXDrive is an advanced continuously variable transmission designed for power, improved traction and long service intervals, according to Case IH.

The other choice is the ActiveDrive 8 dual-clutch transmission. It is designed for “uninterrupted torque, fast shuttle shifts and smart automations.”

Case IH Case IH says the upgrades extend to the operator’s station with “an entirely new cab design.” The cab gets the following improvements:

Updated styling.

Pro 1200 display.

New cab suspension.

Semi-active seat option.

Upgraded MultiController Armrest for increased operator comfort during extended use.

Other highlights for the redesigned Pumas: