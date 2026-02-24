Case IH Reveals 2 New Farmall Compact Tractors, 3 New Pumas

The Farmall 35A and 40A get more powerful, fuel-efficient engines, quick connection for backhoe and front loader, increased comfort, among other features.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 24, 2026
Case IH's new Farmall 40A tractor with backhoe
Case IH

Case IH has launched two new Farmall tractors and three new redesigned Puma tractors.

Farmall 35A, 40A Compact Tractors

Case says it designed its new Farmall compact tractors for operator comfort, safety and power.

The 35A and 40A “feature a wide platform and a spacious step-through design that make it easy to enter and exit the tractor.” Other comfort features include a “premium cushioned seat” and ergonomic controls. The operator gets clear sightlines and a loader joystick placed for intuitive operation. 

They run on a 1.9-liter, 3-cylinder, electronically controlled diesel engine that the company says delivers more power, torque and fuel efficiency than previous models.

Case IH Farmall 40ACase IH Farmall 40ACase IHCase offers two transmission choices: three-range hydrostatic or 12x12 gear.

Both versions can be equipped with loader and backhoe. The three-point lift has a 1,596-pound capacity.

Loaders can be outfitted with simultaneous lift/curl and a live third function for smoother operation. An integrated loader valve and joystick design is another option.

The backhoe is available with a new attachment method for quicker and easier installation and removal.

Case IH Farmall 35ACase IH Farmall 35ACase IHBoth Farmalls come standard with an “easy fill” 12.6-gallon tank and a common-rail diesel injection system. They also feature a dual-pedal design for quick forward-to-reverse changes.

The Farmall 35A and 40A come ready for an entry-level telematics modem to be installed for five years of Case IH FieldOps connectivity.

Redesigned Puma Tractors

Case IH is kicking off its redesigned Puma series with three new models of 155, 165 and 185 horsepower.

The company says the tractors underwent a “full vehicle redesign” and deliver “superior maneuverability as well as a smoother ride.”

Buyers get a choice of two transmissions, both of which the company says “boost productivity and reduce operator fatigue.”

The CVXDrive is an advanced continuously variable transmission designed for power, improved traction and long service intervals, according to Case IH.

The other choice is the ActiveDrive 8 dual-clutch transmission. It is designed for “uninterrupted torque, fast shuttle shifts and smart automations.”

Case IH Puma 185Case IH Puma 185Case IHCase IH says the upgrades extend to the operator’s station with “an entirely new cab design.” The cab gets the following improvements:

  • Updated styling.
  • Pro 1200 display.
  • New cab suspension.
  • Semi-active seat option.
  • Upgraded MultiController Armrest for increased operator comfort during extended use.

Other highlights for the redesigned Pumas: 

  • 20% tighter turn for increased maneuverability.
  • New front axle suspension for greater high-speed transport safety and roll control. Enhanced braking responsiveness.
  • Updated linkage/hitch. 

 

New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
