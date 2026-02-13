New Holland Completely Redesigns T7 Tractors with More Power, Comfort

Feb 13, 2026
New Holland T7

New Holland has completely redesigned its T7 Series Standard Wheelbase Tractor with multiple transmission options, technology solutions and comfort elements available, allowing buyers to tailor the machine to their needs. 

Models include the T7.190, T7.210 and T7.225.

Compact Design, Big Performance

The new T7 SWB Series models feature an improved front axle design that cuts the turning radius by 20% compared to previous generation tractors. That improves maneuverability in tight spaces and increases efficiency, the company says. The new design also contributes to a smoother ride, cushioning both the tractor and the operator.

While the wheelbase dimensions have remained the same, the tractor’s weight has increased to 16,000 pounds, allowing for a maximum payload capacity of 11,000 pounds and improved stability under load or when handling attachments, according to New Holland.

Under the tractor’s new sloping hood is a 6.7-liter engine that features a 750-hour service interval tuned for maximum power at 1,500 rpms to reduce fuel consumption and noise. 

An Engine Power Management system boosts horsepower 22% to 25% when used under load to maintain performance and fuel efficiency.

Customers can select between a 24x24 Dynamic Command dual-clutch transmission or 3x1-range Auto Command continuously variable transmission. The Dynamic Command’s break-to-clutch function simplifies frequent stop-and-go tasks like loader work to help operators stay productive while reducing fatigue.

FieldOps machine telematics provides real-time data and insights to improve performance and efficiency.

Operator Comfort

A redesigned cab suspension system, available in mechanical, hydraulic or pneumatic configurations, works together with the front axle suspension to deliver more comfort and safety for operators — even on uneven terrain, thanks to the added roll control feature, the company says. 

The T7 Series gets New Holland’s upgraded Horizon cab, offering a more sophisticated and spacious operating space, improved climate control, a quieter working environment and intuitive controls.

In-cab visibility has also been improved without increasing the cab’s size, according to New Holland. Slimmer corner cab posts, a redesigned hood that improves forward visibility by up to 4.5 feet, and an optional panoramic high-visibility roof panel provide a clearer, less obstructed view, especially for precise tasks like loader work.

The next-generation IntelliView 12 touchscreen display features New Holland’s latest user interface. A new operator interface on the SideWinder armrest lets operators customize their controls.

Pressure release levers and an intuitively organized layout of hydraulic, electrical and pneumatic connections make attachment hookups faster and easier, the company says.  

Cab entrance steps and handrails are fully integrated into the fuel tank, resulting in a cleaner appearance while improving ease of entry. Multiple storage solutions are featured around the tractor, including a sliding toolbox, water tank and battery access.

New Holland also gave the T7 SWB modern styling, including a redesigned hood, new lighting signature and the new Dynamic Blue color.

New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
New Holland Bets on Simple Machine Control
