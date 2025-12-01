New Holland has completed its T5 utility tractor range with the introduction of its new Electro Command models, featuring 16x16 semi-powershift automated transmission technology, a beefed up front axle and a more comfortable cab.

Federico Condini, global lead for New Holland specialty and small tractor product marketing, calls the T5 Electro Command “a smart, all-around utility tractor,” offering “the right level of automation with a proven transmission — ensuring intuitive operation, by combining both performance and ease of use.”

The upgraded 100-horsepower T5.110 and 120-horsepower T5.120 also get new styling to match the signature New Holland family look and improve operator visibility.

Electro Command Transmission with IntelliShift technology

The new T5 tractors benefit from New Holland’s Electro Command 16x16 transmission with automatic eight-speed shifting in road mode, designed for durability and ease of use.

IntelliShift automation technology continuously analyzes engine speed, internal transmission speed, engine load and forward speed to ensure optimum shift timing, while improving fuel efficiency, reducing operator fatigue and delivering smooth performance both on the road and in the field, the company says.

The maximum speed of 25 mph is achieved at 1,970 rpm. Shuttle modulation is adjustable according to one of three settings to match the required forward/reverse speed change.

Cab Comfort Enhancements

New Holland gave the small tractors big tractor comfort options with a Deluxe specification package that includes a combination of a suspended seat, cab and front axle.

The Terraglide front axle suspension system provides 3 inches of travel and can be operated in three modes:

Active mode: Enables the full range of travel, making it ideal for uneven field conditions.

Enables the full range of travel, making it ideal for uneven field conditions. Locking mode: Prevents axle movement when maximum stability and precision are required, such as during deep ploughing or when lifting heavy implements.

Prevents axle movement when maximum stability and precision are required, such as during deep ploughing or when lifting heavy implements. Manual leveling mode: Allows operators to customize front axle height and aids in coupling the attachment to the front linkage.

To improve operator comfort over rough ground and maintain ideal working speeds, the suspended front axle is complemented by a cab suspension system and an air-suspended seat.

High-Power Attachment Performance

The T5 tractors have a gross vehicle weight of 17,636 pounds and an 11,464 rear linkage lift capacity for handling heavy attachments. The hydraulic system supplies 21 gallons per minute of flow. All T5 models can be ordered loader-ready with an armrest-integrated joystick.

Tractor Telematics

The T5 Electro Command tractors come with factory-installed telematics and lifetime connectivity, allowing owners to monitor machine location, performance and other key uptime and efficiency metrics.

They are also full compatibility with the New Holland FieldOps portal, providing real-time data transfer and visibility into both machine and agronomic data.

T5 Electro Command tractors will be available at New Holland dealerships from early 2026.