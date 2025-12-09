India-based tractor manufacturer TAFE unveiled its next-generation electric hybrid tractor, the EVX75, at Agritechnica 2025, combining a 75-horsepower hybrid powertrain with a Tier 4 Final diesel engine and a 400-volt electric battery system.

The dual-powertrain allows the tractor to operate in either zero-emissions electric mode or hybrid mode for demanding applications. TAFE says the EVX75 achieves lower emissions and operating costs, offering flexibility, fuel efficiency and sustainable operations for municipalities and farmers.

It features a liquid-cooled high-voltage system for reliable operation. The three-speed transmission allows speeds up to 25 miles per hour.

TAFE designed the cab for operator comfort and control, equipping the EVX75 with heat and air conditioning, an electro-hydraulic rear lift and an independent PTO. High-flow hydraulics and automation-ready technology allow for efficient operation of a variety of implements.

Alongside the EVX75, TAFE rolled out its new vision guidance system, new compact series tractors, its largest utility tractor and a new orchard and fruit tractor. The company’s EV28 electric tractor was also named a finalist in Agritechnica’s “Tractor of the Year 2026” Award in the Sustainable Tractor category.

Commenting on the new releases, the company said: “Today, TAFE transitions from being a tractor manufacturer to a complete farm-solutions business, with a vision to become a global leader in the sub-100 HP tractor segment. The company is making significant investments in precision AgTech, automation, and alternate-energy platforms to empower farmers across global markets.”

New products included:

Terra 2.0: Integrates TAFE’s vision-based guidance system, Terra Vista, into a unified digital platform that offers affordable, scalable and adaptable solutions.



1015 Utility Tractor: Equipped with a 103-horsepower engine, the 1015 utility tractor marks the manufacturer’s entry into the 100+ horsepower category. Designed for heavy-duty operations, It features a 30F +15 R Power Shuttle transmission and a 8,818-pound lift capacity. A premium climate-controlled cabin keeps operators comfortable during long workdays.

6065 Compact Series: The all-new 65-hosepower compact series tractors, available with hydrostatic or mechanical shuttle transmission options, have a lightweight chassis to minimize soil compaction while offering maneuverability for orchards, vineyards and municipal operations. The tractor comes equipped with a full-frame cabin. A three-point hitch option is also available.

7515 GE Fruit and Orchard Series: This low-profile, narrow-track tractor is designed for vineyards fruit farms, and hilly terrains. Its 74-horsepower engine, optimized ground clearance, and tight turning radius make it ideal for operations in confined spaces and under canopies.