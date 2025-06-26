Case IH Brings Enhanced Performance and Comfort to New Farmall Utility Tractors

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 26, 2025
Case Ih Farmall C 688762
Case IH

Case IH’s new Farmall C utility tractor lineup, available in two transmission options, delivers improved performance, an enhanced operator experience and factory-installed technology to get heavy-duty tasks done quickly.

The 12-speed PowerShuttle models include the Farmall 100C, 110C and 120C. The 24-speed Hi-Lo transmission option is available for the Farmall 90C, 100C, 110C and 120C.

Case IH says it beefed up the tractor’s performance with a larger, reinforced Class 1.5 front axle, 21.7 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow, a 25% heavier gross vehicle weight and an increased rear lift capacity of 6,938 pounds. 

The tractors are powered by a FPT F5 engine, ranging from 90 to 117 horsepower, which delivers 398 foot-pounds of torque at 1,500 rpm. 

The optional reversing fan allows operators to clean the radiator screen from the cab with the push of a button.

Inside the cab, operators will notice enhanced comfort and a better driving experience through integrated cab suspension, updated controls and joystick, an easy-to-read digital instrument cluster, ActiveClutch II brake-to-clutch and a soft-start PTO. With ActiveClutch II, a single pedal push engages both the brake and clutch, providing smoother operation in frequent start-stop applications such as loader work.

A new U-shape exhaust pillar design enhances visibility, making loader attachment and detachment easier, while a new hood styling gives the tractors a more compact and modern appearance.

Along with the new tractors, Case IH is introducing the new L635 loader. The single-coupler attachment is specifically designed for the Farmall C chassis and minimizes the distance between the bucket and the front axle for improved visibility and stability.

Additional features for the 24-speed Hi-Lo transmission include new cab suspension, an auto PTO function to automatically engage and disengage the PTO, and an advanced loader joystick to simultaneously lift and shuttle control for fast material handling with an engine speed memory button. 

All models come with fully integrated base telematics to geo-locate the tractor and monitor the machine for service and an ISOBUS Class II compatible implement control.

