Blue Diamond’s New HDX Grapples Made for Land Clearing with Skid Steer, CTL

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 3, 2025
Blue Diamond Attachments has launched the new HDX series root grapple and bucket grapple for land clearing, landscaping, debris removal and storm cleanup.

The grapples are best suited for midsize skid steers, compact track loaders and tractors up to 75 horsepower or 3,000 pounds of lift capacity.

The new series fits between the company’s Heavy Duty (HD) and Severe Duty grapples. Both the root grapple and bucket grapple are 72 inches wide and feature an opening that is 32 inches wide and 37 inches deep, so operators can grab bulkier items in one load. They also stabilize and secure uneven or awkward material with their independent top clamps and commercial-grade fully welded hydraulic cylinders that deliver high clamping force, the company says.

“The updated and heavier construction of the new series also means they can handle rugged use on midsized machines, making them a cost-effective long-term investment.”

Blue Diamond's new HDX root grappleBlue Diamond's new HDX root grappleBlue Diamond AttachmentsOther features on the grapples, according to Blue Diamond, include:

  • Half-inch steel construction.
  • Stronger cylinder protection covers.
  • Thicker quarter-inch tubing in the frame weldment.
  • Pivot point grease fittings.
  • Enhanced hose protection.
  • Half-inch-thick dual top clamps for load stability.
  • Durable powder-coated finish.
  • Universal skid steer and Euro Ag mounts available.
