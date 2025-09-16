AGCO has unveiled the new Massey Ferguson 5M Series Utility Tractors, available with a wide range of power levels, cab and platform setups, and transmission choices that allow operators to tailor the machine to the job – from loader work to municipal roadside tasks.

The series includes four models, equipped with a 105-, 115-, 135- or 145-horsepower AGCO Power 4.4-liter diesel engine. Buyers can choose between a cab or open platform, 12x12 or Dyna-4 transmissions, and two chassis sizes.

The smaller frame MF 5M.105 and MF 5M.115 have a lift capacity of 9,479 pounds, while the larger frame MF 5M.135 and MF 5M.145 can lift up to 11,464 pounds, ideal for heavy material handling or municipal mowing attachments.

Massey Ferguson

Massey Ferguson says it focused on operator comfort and control in the new models, adding practical improvements such as an upgraded HVAC system and a simplified, ergonomic layout.

The 5M Series machines can also be equipped with an air-suspended swivel seat, LED work lights and a Visio Roof for a better view during loader work.

A Brake to Neutral option simplifies repetitive stop-and-go tasks, while the mechanical joystick with a third-function button streamlines control of grapples or bale squeezes, Massey Ferguson says.

The large 52-gallon fuel tank and Tier 4 Final emissions system support extended operation and reduced fuel costs, the company says.

The series offers “user-friendly, value-conscious” technology for farm applications, including ISOBUS Light and Auto-Guide-ready configurations for lower-cost entry points into precision agriculture, as well as standard TaskDoc Basic for fertilizer application or hay production tracking.

Additionally, the loader joystick features a live third function, offering precise hydraulic control.

"These aren’t bells and whistles for the sake of it – these are tools that help save time and reduce input waste," says Kevin Lewallen, tactical marketing manager, Massey Ferguson.

Serviceability and Durability

Massey Ferguson says the 5M Series is engineered with serviceability and durability at its core. Key checkpoints are easily accessible, and maintenance intervals have been extended.

"Time off the job means lost productivity," Lewallen said. "From a streamlined emissions system to a fuel tank that supports longer shifts, this machine addresses the core needs of working operations."

To view specs for the 5M Series of utility tractors, check out the chart from Massey Ferguson below: