Massey Ferguson Debuts Next-Generation Compact Tractor Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 21, 2025
Massey Ferguson Compact Tractors
Agco Corporation

Agco Corporation has unveiled its next-generation Massey Ferguson 2025 compact tractor lineup, calling it “a complete reimagining of what compact tractors can offer modern operators,” with more value, comfort and variety of configurations offered.

Premium Series

The 24.8- to 60.3-horsepower Premium Series is designed for daily use for a variety of applications, including snow removal, landscaping and property maintenance.

Key updates include:

  • Versatile Configurations: Multiple cab/platform options and hydro/synchro shuttle transmissions.
  • Durability Enhancements: A stronger frame and increased lift capacities for heavy-duty operations.
  • Operator-Focused Comfort: Enhanced cab interiors with air-suspended seats and advanced LED lighting systems.
  • Enhanced Functionality: Customization options include rear remotes, LED lighting packages and R-14 tires for various job requirements.

The line’s flagship model is the 25-horsepower MF 1M.25. It features a standard air-suspended fabric seat, tilt steering and side-by-side hydrostatic pedals. With a robust frame and 852-pound loader lift capacity, the MF 1M.25 is ideal for mowing, loader work and snow removal, Massey Ferguson says.

Massey Ferguson premium series compact tractor specsAgco Corporation
 

 

Economy Series

The 24- to 57.3-horsepower MF Compact-Economy Series boasts a dependable performance “without unnecessary extras” to give buyers ease of use and cost-effective ownership.

Enhancements include:

  • Variety of Configurations: Various horsepower options, transmission choices and price points to meet operator needs and budgets.
  • Enhanced Usability: Automotive-style operation and an intuitive dashboard simplify operation for users of all experience levels.
  • Durable Design: Heavier frames and greater lift capacities for demanding tasks like loader work and field maintenance.
  • Improved Ergonomics: Side-by-side hydrostatic pedals, an ergonomic control layout and wider operator stations enhance comfort and reduce fatigue.
  • Adaptability: R-14 tires deliver versatility across terrains.

Massey Ferguson economy series compact tractor specsAgco Corporation
 

Sub-Compact Series

Designed to perform a wide range of year-round property maintenance tasks, the 22.5- to 24.5-horsepower MF Sub-Compact Series is tailored to the needs of homeowners, hobby farmers and first-time operators.

Features include:

 

  • Enhanced Comfort: Taller, wider operator seat for improved comfort.
  • Improved Accessibility: A flat platform, side-by-side pedals and a swivel seat for backhoe models ensure ease of operation.
  • Expanded Attachability: A wide range of attachments supports mowing, trenching, snow removal and landscaping tasks.
  • User-Friendly Features: An intuitive instrument panel and relocated auxiliary power outlet simplify operation and attachment hookup.
  • Versatile Design: Cruise control, a robust metal hood and taller folding ROPS enhance usability.

Massey Ferguson sub-compact tractor specsAgco Corporation
 

