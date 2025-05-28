Kioti Claims Industry-First Subcompact Tractor with a Cab for New CS30 Series

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 28, 2025
Kioti Cs30
Kioti Tractor

Kioti Tractor claims “the industry’s first subcompact tractor with a factory-installed climate-controlled cab” with its new CS30 Series.

The cab features heat and air conditioning, a premium suspension seat, a wide operator station, increased storage and reduced noise and vibration, the company says. The optional integrated audio-visual system is equipped with smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth and a rearview camera for added connectivity and control.

An improved lever layout makes operation more ergonomic and intuitive. Twin hydrostatic pedals make it easy to switch between forward and reverse movements, while the push-button four-wheel-drive, power steering and tilt steering wheel further enhance machine operation, the company says. 

[Watch: Why is Kioti Making Construction Equipment?]

Power and performance

Beyond comfort, Kioti says, the new CS2530C touts the highest engine torque in its class. The tractor is powered by a 1.2L Kioti diesel engine, boasting 24.5 horsepower and 51.63 pound-feet of torque.

Mid- and rear PTO and a Category I three-point hitch allow operators to use multiple attachments simultaneously. Optional quick-connect systems simplify attaching and detaching implements, like loaders, backhoes and mid-mowers.

Standard 55-watt headlights are the brightest in this tractor’s class, according to Kioti. Three tire options – industrial, hybrid or turf – are available.

The KIOTI Connect TMS system delivers real-time alerts and vehicle data, and the illuminated digital instrument panel displays the tachometer, fuel and temperature gauges, a low-fuel warning lamp and TMS alerts. 

CS2530C Subcompact Tractor Specs

  • Engine: 24.5-hp Kioti 3L123
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic
  • Travel Speeds: 0 – 8.9 mph
  • PTO Power: 19.3 hp
  • Pump Capacity: 7 gpm
  • Lift Capacity: 700 lbs
  • Hitch: Category 1 Three-Point Hitch
  • Weight: 2,233 lbs
  • Starting MSRP: $24,976
Related Stories
kubota mx4900 utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kubota's New MX4900: A Large, Cabbed Tractor with a Lower Price
a new holland 120 powerstar tractor on a farm
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland’s Next-Gen PowerStar Tractors Get Faster, Higher Lift Capacity
Yanmar SM475 compact utility tractor with bucket attachment
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Yanmar Upgrades SM Series Tractor Line, Adding its Most Powerful Model Yet
Bobcat UT6573 Utility Tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Bobcat Enters Utility Tractor Market with 3-Model Lineup
Top Stories
Develon Dx225 Ll 7 And Dx225 Rb 7
Excavators
Develon Unveils Next-Generation Log Loader and Road Builder Excavators
The DX225LL-7 log loader and DX225RB-7 road builder get increased horsepower, faster cycle times and more lifting capacity.
Suncor got Komatsu's first PC9000 in May. Komatsu plans a worldwide launch of the 900-metric-ton excavator in 2026.
Excavators
The Trans-Atlantic Journey of Komatsu’s Largest Excavator: The First PC9000 (Video)
This full-size prototype lunar trencher was built through an agreement between Vermeer and Interlune to excavate 100 metric tons per hour of moon dirt.
Technology
Digging on the Moon: Vermeer Helps Build Lunar Excavator to Harvest Helium-3
Volvo Ec230 New Generation Electric Excavator
Excavators
A Closer Look: Volvo's New-Gen 23-Ton EC230 Electric Excavator
Jdcf 510 P Tier Image 1
Excavators
Deere’s New 510 P-Tier Excavator Delivers an Efficiency Boost
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All