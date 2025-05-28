Kioti Tractor claims “the industry’s first subcompact tractor with a factory-installed climate-controlled cab” with its new CS30 Series.

The cab features heat and air conditioning, a premium suspension seat, a wide operator station, increased storage and reduced noise and vibration, the company says. The optional integrated audio-visual system is equipped with smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth and a rearview camera for added connectivity and control.

An improved lever layout makes operation more ergonomic and intuitive. Twin hydrostatic pedals make it easy to switch between forward and reverse movements, while the push-button four-wheel-drive, power steering and tilt steering wheel further enhance machine operation, the company says.

Power and performance

Beyond comfort, Kioti says, the new CS2530C touts the highest engine torque in its class. The tractor is powered by a 1.2L Kioti diesel engine, boasting 24.5 horsepower and 51.63 pound-feet of torque.

Mid- and rear PTO and a Category I three-point hitch allow operators to use multiple attachments simultaneously. Optional quick-connect systems simplify attaching and detaching implements, like loaders, backhoes and mid-mowers.

Standard 55-watt headlights are the brightest in this tractor’s class, according to Kioti. Three tire options – industrial, hybrid or turf – are available.

The KIOTI Connect TMS system delivers real-time alerts and vehicle data, and the illuminated digital instrument panel displays the tachometer, fuel and temperature gauges, a low-fuel warning lamp and TMS alerts.

CS2530C Subcompact Tractor Specs