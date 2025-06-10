Kioti's Most Powerful Utility Tractors Yet: The HX1302 and HX1402

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 10, 2025
Kioti Hx1402 Utility Tractor
Kioti

Kioti has upped the ante, calling its new 130-horsepower HX1302 and 140-horsepower HX1402 its most powerful utility tractors yet.

The new HX Series tractors deliver up to 35 more horsepower than previous models for heavy-duty applications including bailing, tilling, cultivating, excavating and grading. Both come equipped with a transmission featuring a semi power-shift with power shuttle, to provide smooth and efficient power delivery with less operator fatigue, the company says.

The closed-center hydraulic system delivers 44 gallons per minute of flow for handling heavy loads and powering demanding implements. The tractors have an 8,492-pound maximum lift capacity and a Category II three-point hitch.

Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at Kioti, called the HX1302 and HX1402 a “significant advancement in stability, power and versatility.”

The tractors can reach speeds up to 25 mph, while wet multi-disc brakes provide stopping power. A power boost system unlocks an extra 9% in horsepower and torque when more power is needed from the four-cylinder water-cooled Kioti diesel engine. The rear PTO, with 540/540E/1,000 rpm speeds, can handle a variety of tasks.

The models’ heavier base, heavy-duty front axle, outboard planetary drives and a limited-slip differential are designed to enhance stability and control on challenging terrain, according to Kioti.

Kioti says it designed the spacious five-pillar cab for panoramic visibility. The operator’s station includes a premium air suspension seat with adjustable fore/aft, swivel, and heated lower cushion, a standard instructor seat and adjustable controls. The illuminated digital instrument panel displays vehicle status, warnings and real-time alerts from the Kioti Connect TMS system.

Additional models in the HX Series lineup include the 90-horsepower HX9010C and 115-horsepower HX1151, which were introduced in 2023.

Kioti HX1302 Specs

  • Engine: Kioti 4J243TA
  • Horsepower: 130.1 hp
  • Transmission: Power Shuttle with Semi-Powershift
  • Pump Capacity: 44.1 gpm
  • PTO Power: 109 hp
  • Lift Capacity: 8,492 lb
  • Weight: 11,660 lb

Kioti HX1402 Specs

  • Engine: Kioti 4J243TA
  • Horsepower: 140.1 hp
  • Transmission: Power Shuttle with Semi-Powershift
  • Pump Capacity: 44.1 gpm
  • PTO Power: 120 hp
  • Lift Capacity: 8,492 lb
  • Weight: 11,660 lb

 

