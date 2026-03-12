A year after entering the North American telehandler market, Chinese manufacturer LGMG released the new 56-foot-high rough-terrain H1256 at ConExpo.

The H1256 features four-wheel drive, a 12,000-pound lift capacity and 42-foot reach.

It runs on a 120-horsepower Cummins diesel engine and has a top speed of 15.5 mph.

Other features on the new telehandler include:

Three steering modes — standard, four wheel and crab.

Dana limited-slip axles.

9-inch display with onboard diagnostics.

Backup alarm.

Standard foam-filled tires. Optional solid tires.

Standard ROPS/FOPS enclosed cab with HVAC and intuitive controls.

Steel engine cover.

In-cab access to multiple load charts.

“The H1256 combines strong lift capacity with the power and jobsite speed customers want,” says Russell Durand, LGMG regional sales manager. “On large, demanding projects, that additional horsepower translates into faster cycle times, more trips per day and real productivity gains for both operators and fleet owners.”

LGMG H1256 Telehandler Specs