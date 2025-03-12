LGMG Enters North American Telehandler Market with H1056

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 12, 2025
LGMG H1056 Telehandler
LGMG

LGMG unveiled its first telehandler for the North American market at the 2025 ARA Show. The H1056 offers a 10,000-pound lift capacity, a lift height of 56 feet 1 inch and a maximum outreach of 42 feet.

Powered by a 74-horsepower Cummins diesel engine paired with a ZF Powershift transmission, the H1056 can travel at speeds up to 15.5 mph. Three steering modes – two-wheel steer, four-wheel steer and crab steer – allow operators to navigate tight jobsites. Limited-slip Dana axles provide four-wheel drive to all wheels for traction on soft or uneven terrains.

A load chart is accessible from the touchscreen display for compliance with jobsite requirements. Intuitive controls make the telehandler and its attachments easier to operate.  

The H1056 is engineered for durability with a robust chassis and boom, the company says, ant the steel engine cover can easily be repaired or replaced if damaged. The large engine bay allows for spacious service access.

“We wanted to be sure we made it simple to operate and simple to work on because you have multiple operators of varying experience levels getting on these machines, and you have varying experience levels of technicians working on the machines,” said LGMG Regional Sales Manager Russell Durand.

LGMG backs the H1056 with a 5-year warranty. “In a lot of cases, that could be the life of ownership of a machine or rental machine, so other than customer damage and preventative maintenance, there’s nothing to buy,” Durand says.

The H1056 is manufactured at LGMG’s factory in Mexico. 

