Liebherr is expanding its range of telescopic handlers with the new T48-8s, offering a maximum lift height of 26 feet and a load capacity of 10,582 pounds.

The new model features a 21-inch-longer telescopic boom than the T55-7s that it is based on, providing operators with more lift height and forward reach for loading materials into bulk trailers, hoppers or containers.

“In industrial material handling and recycling operations, where the optimal use of storage volume is crucial, the T48-8s demonstrates its full potential,” the company said. “Operators can stack and move materials more efficiently without driving deep into piles, improving maneuverability, safety and productivity.”

Sharing its base components with the T55-7s, the T48-8s features a 154-horsepower engine, high-performance hydraulics and an ergonomically designed operator’s cab with all-around visibility, according to Liebherr. The multifunction joystick is mounted directly to the seat and moves with the operator.

The electronic pre-control system enables the integration of Liebherr assistance systems, including:

Auto Power: Automatically adapts the engine speed without changing the drive speed.

Automatically adapts the engine speed without changing the drive speed. Fine Control Mode: Allows the operator to reduce the speed of the working hydraulics for more precise maneuvering and load handling.

Allows the operator to reduce the speed of the working hydraulics for more precise maneuvering and load handling. Automatic Telescope Retraction: Automates the boom extension and retraction process to reduce operator fatigue and increase efficiency.

A load-sensing hydraulic pump with a variable flow rate of up to 52 gallons per minute balances performance and energy efficiency, the company says. The combination of simultaneous working movements, fast cycle times and ECO-Motion (load-free lowering) ensures smooth, responsive handling across all applications, Liebherr says.

The longer boom increases the reach while reducing the lift angle required to reach the tipping position, resulting in improved visibility of the load and the surrounding area. An optimized dump angle allows materials to easily discharge from the bucket, according to Liebherr.

A 3.5-inch color display comes standard, or operators can upgrade to the optional 7-inch display with enhanced operator information and machine monitoring. Three selectable steering modes, plus crab steering, are electronically switchable via rotary control.

The T48-8s is available now and can be configured and ordered via LIAS (Liebherr Offer and Configuration System).