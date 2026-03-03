Magni has unveiled four new telehandlers with lift capacities of 8,800 pounds and lift heights of 50 and 62 feet.

The 50-foot-high TH 9.50 and 62-foot-high TH 9.62 come in either Smart (“S”) or Smart Performance (“SP”) models. The main difference is the horsepower. The S versions run on a 75.3-horsepower Deutz diesel engine, while the SPs get a 101.2-horsepower Deutz.

All of the telehandlers can operate on uneven terrain, thanks to their four-wheel drive and tire and stabilizer levelling systems.

Their hydrostatic transmissions deliver precision and agility, the company says.

They can handle attachments that do not require boom hydraulics, such as forks, buckets, hooks and fixed hook arms. Operators can choose attachment settings by the cab display, and the MCTS on-board system will show the dedicated load diagram for maximum safe performance.

Magni will be showing its telehandlers March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026 at booth F16045 on the Festival Grounds of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Magni TH 9.50 Telehandler Quick Specs

Max lift capacity: 8,800 lb.

Max height: 49’ 11”

Capacity at max height: 7,700 lb.

Max reach: 34’ 5”

Engine: 75.3 hp (“S”) or 101.2 (“SP”)

(“SP”) Max hydraulic flow: 23.7 gpm

Length: 21’

Width: 8’ 4”

Ground clearance: 1’ 4”

Unladen weight: 26,900 lbs.

Max speed: 16 mph

Magni TH 9.62 Telehandler Quick Specs