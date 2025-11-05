JLG Updates Rotating Telehandler Line with New Cabs, Enhanced Capability

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 5, 2025
JLG R13100 Rotating Telehandler
JLG R13100 Rotating Telehandler
JLG

JLG has refreshed its line of rotating telehandlers with redesigned cabs, enhanced horizontal and vertical lift-and-place capabilities, and two-way fleet management for greater productivity in tight working environments.

Models include the R1370, R1385 and all-new R13100, which replaces the R11100 in JLG’s lineup. Compared to its predecessor, the R13100 offers a greater 13,200-pound lift capacity and 97-foot lift height. All three models share a similar base configuration for ease of use and operator training, the company says.

The R1370 is powered by a 134-horsepower diesel engine, while the R1385 and R13100 run on 168-horsepower engines. A two-speed, stop-to-shift hydrostatic transmission gives the telehandlers a smoother ride over uneven terrain, according to JLG.

Each model works as a standard telehandler, mobile elevating work platform and rough-terrain crane. Because these machines often operate from a fixed position, they also provide frame leveling up to 6 degrees and automatic leveling when using outriggers to compensate for uneven terrain.

Cab Enhancements

JLG redesigned the cabs on the telehandlers for functionality, comfort and efficiency.

The new cabs feature dual joystick proportional controls, integrated boom-mounted and reversing cameras and a fully enclosed climate-controlled environment. Operators can also use the VDC controller to adjust speed, rpms and steering modes for specific job requirements.

With remote boom control, operators can control the telehandler from outside the cab, improving visibility during critical lifts.

Built-in Safety Systems

For added safety, every rotating telehandler comes standard with the following features and technologies:

  • Automatic Attachment Recognition: Identifies the attachment and displays the appropriate load chart to the operator
  • Load Management Information System (LMIS): Supports operation outside of load chart boundaries
  • Load Stability Indication (LSI): Provides visual and audible alerts when approaching forward stability limits
  • Redesigned Counterweight: With integrated lights for visibility and jobsite awareness

A wide range of attachments, optional hydraulic couplers and continuous auxiliary hydraulics are available for added versatility. A Woodcracker-ready option allows the telehandlers to be equipped with JLG’s Woodcracker CS750 Smart Grip Saw attachment for tree felling.

All models now come standard with JLG’s ClearSky Smart Fleet for advanced two-way fleet management and communication.

Related Stories
Manitou's new MRT 4070 all-terrain rotating telehandler with 130-foot lift height.
Telehandlers
Manitou Reveals its Tallest All-Terrain Telehandler and 2 New Electric Models
JLG AG313 Telehandler moving hay bales
Telehandlers
JLG Enters Agriculture Market with New Farm-Focused Telehandler Lineup
static photo of OTR LiftBoss A/T telehandler tire white background
Telehandlers
OTR Rolls Out New All-Terrain LiftBoss A/T Tire for Telehandlers
LGMG H1056 Telehandler
Telehandlers
LGMG Enters North American Telehandler Market with H1056
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
The ML130, seen here, offers more horsepower and truck-loading abilities for contractors taking on larger jobs.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Rolls Out 4 New ML Series Stand-on Mini Track Loaders
The new lineup – consisting of the ML80, ML100, ML130 and ML150 – ranges from 25 to 40 horsepower and 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of operating weight.
Cat Hcea Thumb 2
Vintage Equipment
Watch Antique Tractors from Holt, Best, Caterpillar at HCEA Show 2025
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Develon Dx62r Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon’s Reduced Tail-Swing DX62R-7 Mini Excavator
Bobcat Newest Mini Track Loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat's Largest Mini Track Loader Packs Power & Precision
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All