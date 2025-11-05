JLG has refreshed its line of rotating telehandlers with redesigned cabs, enhanced horizontal and vertical lift-and-place capabilities, and two-way fleet management for greater productivity in tight working environments.

Models include the R1370, R1385 and all-new R13100, which replaces the R11100 in JLG’s lineup. Compared to its predecessor, the R13100 offers a greater 13,200-pound lift capacity and 97-foot lift height. All three models share a similar base configuration for ease of use and operator training, the company says.

The R1370 is powered by a 134-horsepower diesel engine, while the R1385 and R13100 run on 168-horsepower engines. A two-speed, stop-to-shift hydrostatic transmission gives the telehandlers a smoother ride over uneven terrain, according to JLG.

Each model works as a standard telehandler, mobile elevating work platform and rough-terrain crane. Because these machines often operate from a fixed position, they also provide frame leveling up to 6 degrees and automatic leveling when using outriggers to compensate for uneven terrain.

Cab Enhancements

JLG redesigned the cabs on the telehandlers for functionality, comfort and efficiency.

The new cabs feature dual joystick proportional controls, integrated boom-mounted and reversing cameras and a fully enclosed climate-controlled environment. Operators can also use the VDC controller to adjust speed, rpms and steering modes for specific job requirements.

With remote boom control, operators can control the telehandler from outside the cab, improving visibility during critical lifts.

Built-in Safety Systems

For added safety, every rotating telehandler comes standard with the following features and technologies:

Automatic Attachment Recognition : Identifies the attachment and displays the appropriate load chart to the operator

: Identifies the attachment and displays the appropriate load chart to the operator Load Management Information System (LMIS) : Supports operation outside of load chart boundaries

: Supports operation outside of load chart boundaries Load Stability Indication (LSI) : Provides visual and audible alerts when approaching forward stability limits

: Provides visual and audible alerts when approaching forward stability limits Redesigned Counterweight: With integrated lights for visibility and jobsite awareness

A wide range of attachments, optional hydraulic couplers and continuous auxiliary hydraulics are available for added versatility. A Woodcracker-ready option allows the telehandlers to be equipped with JLG’s Woodcracker CS750 Smart Grip Saw attachment for tree felling.

All models now come standard with JLG’s ClearSky Smart Fleet for advanced two-way fleet management and communication.