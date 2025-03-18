OTR Rolls Out New All-Terrain LiftBoss A/T Tire for Telehandlers

OTR Engineered Solutions
OTR Engineered Solutions has rolled out a new all-terrain tire for telehandlers, its LiftBoss A/T.
The nondirectional tire “provides multi-surface traction for optimized performance in construction and material handling environments, including asphalt, concrete and gravel,” OTR says.
The company lists the following features for the new LiftBoss A/T:
- Step-down tread and mud breakers for self-cleaning.
- Integrated sipes for increased traction on freshly poured slabs.
- Unique center lug design for increased wear life and off-road stability.
- Less rolling resistance to help reduce fuel consumption.
- Low profile for lateral stability and sidewall protection.
The tire is available in various sizes, including 13.00-24, 14.00-24, 370/75-28 and 400/75-28, with more sizes to be released soon, the company says.
The tire can be ordered at otrb2b.com.