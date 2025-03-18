OTR Rolls Out New All-Terrain LiftBoss A/T Tire for Telehandlers

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 18, 2025
static photo of OTR LiftBoss A/T telehandler tire white background
OTR's new all-terrain LiftBoss A/T tire for telehandlers.
OTR Engineered Solutions

OTR Engineered Solutions has rolled out a new all-terrain tire for telehandlers, its LiftBoss A/T.

The nondirectional tire “provides multi-surface traction for optimized performance in construction and material handling environments, including asphalt, concrete and gravel,” OTR says.

The company lists the following features for the new LiftBoss A/T:

  • Step-down tread and mud breakers for self-cleaning.
  • Integrated sipes for increased traction on freshly poured slabs.
  • Unique center lug design for increased wear life and off-road stability.
  • Less rolling resistance to help reduce fuel consumption.
  • Low profile for lateral stability and sidewall protection.

The tire is available in various sizes, including 13.00-24, 14.00-24, 370/75-28 and 400/75-28, with more sizes to be released soon, the company says.

The tire can be ordered at otrb2b.com.  

Related Stories
LGMG H1056 Telehandler
Telehandlers
LGMG Enters North American Telehandler Market with H1056
manitou mta 1242 max construction telehandler
Telehandlers
Manitou Expands Telehandler Lineup with 2 New Models
Magni TH 6.19 telehandler
Telehandlers
Magni Upgrades its Most Compact Fixed Telehandler, the TH 6.19
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67d973baa6202
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Kubota’s New, Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
The CTL joins the company’s best-selling SVL75-3 in undergoing a next-gen overhaul. Take a walkaround tour of the new SVL97-3.
Deere 850 X-Tier Bulldozer in Sacaton, Arizona
Dozers
Deere Launches 850 X-Tier Electric-Drive Dozer and P-Tier Dozer Upgrades (Video)
Volvo EC18 Straight boom electric mini excavator white background
Compact Excavators
Volvo to Offer Straight-Boom EC18 Electric Mini Excavator
Komatsu WA485-11 wheel loader loading at dirt pile in quarry
Wheel Loaders
Komatsu Releases 2 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders: WA475-11, WA485-11
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All