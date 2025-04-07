JLG Industries is stepping into the agricultural sector with a five-model lineup of telehandlers designed specifically for farming and ranching applications, including handling and stacking heavy materials, moving feed and seed, pen bedding and cleanup, defacing silage and haylage, towing and other maintenance tasks.

The nomenclature for the new product line indicates each model's capabilities, with the first digit representing weight capacity in thousands of pounds and the second two digits representing maximum height in feet.

Models include:

AG313: Compact unit with 3,500-pound capacity and 13-foot maximum height.

AG519: Mid-size unit offering 5,000-pound capacity with 19-foot maximum height.

AG823: Heavy-duty model providing 8,000-pound capacity with 23-foot maximum height.

AG832: Extended-reach model delivering 8,000-pound capacity with 32-foot maximum height.

AG925: High-capacity model featuring 9,000-pound capacity with 25-foot maximum height.

JLG says it has optimized the telehandlers with features specifically designed for farm environments:

Travel speeds up to 25 mph.

Tight turning radius for improved maneuverability.

Three steering modes (2-wheel, 4-wheel, and 4-wheel crab).

19-inch ground clearance for navigating uneven terrain.

Reduced ground disturbance technology to protect field integrity.

Short rear-axle-to-hitch distance for stability when towing trailers or wagons.

Ride control with boom float for additional load cushioning and stability on rough terrain.

Precision lifting with attachment rotation for faster bucket speeds and better tilt angles.

"Our agriculture telehandlers provide greater lift height and forward reach, allowing farmers and ranchers to perform multiple tasks with a single machine," says Jamey Patla, vice president and general manager of JLG Agriculture. "This versatility saves time, money and labor across various operations."

Agriculture-Specific Attachments

The AG823, AG832 and AG925 feature a standard hydraulic AG quick coupler with single auxiliary hydraulics and optional dual auxiliary hydraulics with continuous flow of 25 gallons per minute. Competitive couplers are available as an option.

The AG313 and AG519 come equipped with skid steer couplers for pairing with skid steer and telehandler attachments, allowing them to be used with many of the implements that farmers and ranchers already own.

JLG offers attachments, including ones for ag-specific tasks, such as silage defacers, bale carriages, buckets, pallet forks and specialized lifting tools.

JLG Ag Dealer Network

JLG is establishing a contracted dealer network to sell, service and support the JLG Agriculture product line across North America.

Dealers will be offered designated Areas of Responsibility (AOR), financing and floor plan solutions, access to aftermarket parts through Online Express and training through JLG University, marketing allowances, dedicated product support channels and an exclusive warranty program.

JLG backs its products with 1-year materials and workmanship protection, 2-year/2,000-hour drivetrain coverage and 5-year structural component coverage. Extended warranties are also available.