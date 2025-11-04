The HX090 can be mounted on Peterbilt and Kenworth chassis.

Only one year into the U.S. hydrovac market, Brandt showed off the latest addition to its lineup at this year’s Utility Expo: the HX090.

Made for contractors looking for full excavation in a more compact package, the HX090 was designed for urban job sites and maneuverability in tight spaces, the company says.

The HX090 boasts a 35,200-pound empty weight, 8.9 cubic yards of debris tank capacity, 1,000 gallons of water capacity, and 24 feet of boom reach.

The full machine, which can be mounted on a Peterbilt or Kenworth chassis (or custom ordered) clocks in at just over 12 feet tall; 8 feet 6 inches wide; and 33.3 feet long. The HX090 is powered by a Paccar PX-9 engine delivering 350 to 370 horsepower.

Contractors can measure water and truck weight in real time with the HX090 to meet legal road limits, and it can be fitted with an optional pressure offload feature in the debris tank for faster turnaround times. Operators will also find a removable access panel for clean-out and a shut-off plate that maintains vacuum pressure in the debris tank while the boom suction is shut down.

The focus on improving uptime continues in the boom, where a progressive diameter from the dig tube to the turret reduces plugging and boosts hose efficiency by acting as a second vacuum chamber, according to Brandt.

Clocking in at 2,800 cubic feet per minute, the HX090’s Hibon 822 blower is powered by a hydraulic drive dual power takeoff, which eliminates the need for a transfer case, the company says.

Available options include high-voltage proximity detection, a full surround camera package, cyclone quick clean-out, and a wash wand package.

Brandt first teased its hydrovac lineup for the U.S. market at ConExpo 2023, where it debuted the largest model, the HX120. That machine and its little brother, the HX085, were formally introduced to the U.S. in 2024.

Brandt HX090 Quick Specs: