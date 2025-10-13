Franna has launched its largest and most powerful pick-and-carry crane for the North American market yet, the AT44 US.

Driven by a 308-horsepower Mercedes diesel engine, the AT44 has a 44-ton lifting capacity at a 3-foot 7-inch radius and a 62-foot maximum hook height.

The three-axle design allows the crane to self-transport its additional required counterweight. Operators can raise the third axle while turning to reduce the turning radius. The control system also allows the crane to articulate while stationary, providing precise positioning of the load on tight jobsites. No outriggers are required.

The full-width isolated cabin is designed to ASME B30.5 standards, providing operators a comfortable environment and good visibility to the jobsite, the company says. The hydro-pneumatic suspension provides optimal handling.

The crane’s high-strength 65-foot boom is built for durability and simplified maintenance. Patented safety technologies enhance operator awareness and control, according to Franna.

The Dynamic Load Moment Indicator (LMI) with Safety Radar continuously calculates the rated capacity in real time, factoring in boom configuration, chassis articulation, pitch and roll. This provides operators with precise feedback on the crane’s rated capacity – even on uneven terrain.

The Safety Radar provides a visual real-time display of the machine’s capacity for the complete working zone of the crane.

The AT44 US joins the AT24 US, introduced in 2023, and the more compact FR19 US launched earlier this year, in Franna’s North American lineup.

Kevin Aabel, business development manager for Franna North America, said, “The AT44 US is a game-changer for North American customers who demand higher lifting capacities without compromising on mobility or safety.”