The crane collapse occurred October 24 at docks near 201 Rover St. in Everett, Massachusetts, according to the Everett Police Department.

Editor's Note: This article was updated October 28, 2025, with the identities of the workers.

Two workers died October 24 after a crane operating from a barge in Massachusetts collapsed, according to police.

The incident occurred at a construction site at a former marine terminal on the Mystic River by Rover Street in Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

The deceased workers have been identified as Larriston Lake, 44, of Roslindale, and Paul Ledwell, 37, of Middleborough. They were members of the Pile Drivers & Divers Local 56 union.

“Our union is mourning the loss of two of our Brothers after an incident on a job site this afternoon,” the union posted on Facebook. “We put a strong emphasis on prioritizing our efforts to ensure the safety of our members. It devastates us that our members and their families were impacted by this unfortunate incident.”

The union thanked “emergency responders and others on-site who did all they could for our Brothers.”

The Everett Fire Department responded to the scene, along with other agencies in the region.

“This was a complex technical rescue which involved our members as well as crews from our mutual aid partners,” the department posted on Facebook. “This incident involved a crane operating from a barge at a former marine terminal. All members operating at this incident did a tremendous job.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, confirmed Everett Police Chief Paul Strong and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan in a Facebook post.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that a large crane collapsed at a construction site in the area of Rover Street in Everett,” the police department post says. “At this time, two workers are confirmed dead.

“This is an open and active investigation being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police, the Everett Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

According to news reports, the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard are scheduled to arrive at the site October 27. CBS Boston quoted Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria as saying the crane fell on the workers after its cable snapped.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this afternoon on Rover Street, where a crane collapse claimed the lives of two workers,” DeMaria posted on Facebook. “On behalf of the City of Everett, I extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and coworkers as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

“Our community mourns alongside all those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to the first responders and investigators from the Everett Police Department, Everett Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office for their swift response and continued work at the scene.

“The City will continue to fully support and cooperate with the ongoing investigation into this devastating incident.”

The site was undergoing demolition work as part of a redevelopment project by Charter Contractors. The company’s president said the workers were employed by a subcontractor, according to CBS Boston.

Photos from the scene show the red crane’s boom laying across crushed docks over the water.