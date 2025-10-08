Tadano Unveils 60-Ton Teleboom Crawler Crane That Can Be Hauled by One Truck

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 8, 2025
Img Tadano Gtc 600 2 2025 Cmyk
Tadano

Tadano says its new GTC-600-2 is the only 60-ton-capacity teleboom crawler crane that can be transported on a single truck.

Designed for bridge, heavy civil, power transmission and foundation construction, the GTC-600-2 features a 113.8-foot full-power boom, 28.9-foot/49.9-foot extension and jib, Opti-width technology and lifting capacities up to 4 degrees out of level with full pick and carry.

The upgraded model replaces the 55-ton GTC-550 in Tadano’s lineup, while maintaining some of its core features, including jib capacities to 2.5 degrees out of level, dual-hook operation with auxiliary nose sheave or jib, winches with 16-millimeter rope, remote control for all rigging operations standard and gradability at 85%. It also boasts an improved swing system and a new closed-loop hydrostatic system, providing smooth and precise control.

The GTC-600-2 uses the full capabilities of the Tadano AML-C Rated Capacity Indicator and has operating load charts for 0.5-, 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-degree slope with automatic out of level load chart switching based on the crane's position on the jobsite. Operators can also designate work zone limits for swing angle, height and radius. The crane has functional soft stops that activate as operation approaches these preset limits.

The GTC-600-2 is powered by a 260-horsepower Cummins Tier 4 Final QSB6.7 diesel engine. An additional 28,200-pound counterweight package offers increased lifting performance at longer radiuses.

Related Stories
Xcmg Hybrid At Crane2
Cranes
XCMG Unveils World’s First Hybrid All-Terrain Crane
Terex Trt100 Us Rough Crane
Cranes
Terex to Sell Tower Crane, Rough-Terrain Crane Businesses to Raimondi
A man hopped in this crane August 16 in Louisiana and lowered the boom over westbound I-10 causing four wrecks, Louisiana State Police say.
Cranes
Rogue “Operator” Hops in Crane, Lowers Boom Over I-10 Causing 4 Crashes
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Partner Insights
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Top Stories
Cat 440 450 Backhoes Cm20250805 6ea98 8f76b
Backhoe Loaders
Cat Launches Next-Gen Models of its Largest Backhoes, the 440 & 450
The new backhoes feature upgraded engines, advanced hydraulics, enhanced controls and more customization options for operators.
Manitou New Large Frame Machines 2
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Manitou's New Bigger, Stronger, Smarter Skid Steers, CTLs
The new Cat C32B is designed for large wheel loaders, cranes, paving equipment, trenchers and forestry equipment.
Maintenance
Cat Releases New 1,200-HP Diesel Engine with Increased Durability, Power Density
More buyers snapped up the Case 321F wheel loader than any other model in the last year, according to Fusable's latest EDA equipment finance data.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders for 2024-2025
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Featured Sponsor
Think like a thief to protect your fleet. Watch our on-demand webinar.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All