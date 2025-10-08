Tadano says its new GTC-600-2 is the only 60-ton-capacity teleboom crawler crane that can be transported on a single truck.

Designed for bridge, heavy civil, power transmission and foundation construction, the GTC-600-2 features a 113.8-foot full-power boom, 28.9-foot/49.9-foot extension and jib, Opti-width technology and lifting capacities up to 4 degrees out of level with full pick and carry.

The upgraded model replaces the 55-ton GTC-550 in Tadano’s lineup, while maintaining some of its core features, including jib capacities to 2.5 degrees out of level, dual-hook operation with auxiliary nose sheave or jib, winches with 16-millimeter rope, remote control for all rigging operations standard and gradability at 85%. It also boasts an improved swing system and a new closed-loop hydrostatic system, providing smooth and precise control.

The GTC-600-2 uses the full capabilities of the Tadano AML-C Rated Capacity Indicator and has operating load charts for 0.5-, 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-degree slope with automatic out of level load chart switching based on the crane's position on the jobsite. Operators can also designate work zone limits for swing angle, height and radius. The crane has functional soft stops that activate as operation approaches these preset limits.

The GTC-600-2 is powered by a 260-horsepower Cummins Tier 4 Final QSB6.7 diesel engine. An additional 28,200-pound counterweight package offers increased lifting performance at longer radiuses.