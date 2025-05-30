MEC has unveiled its new 66-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom, featuring a multi-directional jib with dual lift capacity, advanced steering and rough-terrain performance.

Designed with durability in mind, MEC calls the boom lift “full featured” yet “rental tough” for construction and industrial applications.

The 66-RJ’s 6-foot multi-directional jib delivers 135 degrees of vertical articulation and 120 degrees of horizontal rotation, plus 180 degrees of platform rotation. MEC says the range of motion paired with extra capacity allows operators to navigate around structural steel, framing and other obstacles in hard-to-reach areas. This enables the platform to be precisely positioned with minimal chassis movement and less repositioning.

The 28,528-pound lift can support a dual lift capacity of 900 pounds restricted and 600 pounds unrestricted to accommodate tools, materials and multiple operators. It has a working height of 72 feet and has 56 feet of horizontal outreach. The integrated multi-directional jib maintains strength and stability even at full reach, MEC says.

Engineered for maneuverability and traction, the 66-RJ features two-wheel steer, four-wheel steer and crab steering for side-angle movement. The four-wheel-drive system with locking differential axles, a 7-degree oscillating axle and foam-filled rough-terrain tires provide traction across uneven terrain and up to 45% gradeability. A fully proportional multi-function joystick makes the lift easy to control, the company says.

The 66-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom is shipping now.

MEC 66-RJ Specs