Skyjack has launched two new all-electric and two new hybrid electric-diesel rough-terrain articulated boom lifts for North America.

The battery-powered SJ45 AJE+ and SJ60 AJE+ and the hybrid SJ45 AJHE+ and SJ60 AJHE+ are designed for working in all types of terrain as well as indoors where emission restrictions are in place, the company says.

The platform height is denoted in the model number, with the SJ45 at 45 feet and the SJ60 at 60 feet. Platform capacities are up to 1,000 pounds for the SJ60s and 660 pounds for the SJ45s.

Skyjack The company says the all-electric models can achieve “multiple days of work out of a single charge.” Charge time to 100% is under 15 hours, and under 9 hours for bulk charge of up to 80%.

The hybrid models can be bulk charged to up to 85% in less than 3 hours, the company says. When operating, the batteries are charged by a Kubota diesel generator engine.

Features on the new articulating boom lifts include:

AXLDRIVE – mechanical four-wheel-drive system with an oscillating steer axle and manually controlled rear-locking differential for increased traction and up to 45% gradeability.

EASYDRIVE – “an intuitive direction-sensing function that allows the machine to move in the general direction of the joystick’s movement.”

SKYRISER – ensures that the riser and main pivot point connecting the fly boom to the riser travel in a straight vertical line without drifting forward or backward, to reduce repositioning when working close to a structure.

SPEEDYREACH – On the SJ60 AJE+ and SJ60 AJHE+, it provides the ability to cycle between maximum height and ground level without the need to engage the riser function.

Electrical controllers that integrate into Skyjack’s existing SkyCoded control system.

ELEVATE Live – scan QR code for serial number-specific information and service data using any smartphone, with no app or password required.

Common specifications, parts, capacities, reach and dimensions across Skyjack’s articulated boom lineup.

“Our new machines feature easy-to-understand control systems, with an on-board digital diagnostics display that allows operators to see real-time, simple-language readouts,” says Jonathan Reinhart, Skyjack product manager. “No plug-in calibration is necessary for day-to-day troubleshooting. All major service points are easily accessible, and common parts across our boom range make for straightforward maintenance and repairs.”