Genie’s all-new S-85 XC FE hybrid and S-85 XC E electric telescopic boom lifts, which are powered by lithium-ion batteries, deliver heavy-lifting and 4x4 drive capabilities in hybrid and electric packages.

The new models debuted at the 2025 ARA Show and feature four independent AC drive motors, four-wheel drive and active oscillating axles for navigation over rough terrain. They represent Genie’s largest hybrid and electric products to date.

The specs are similar to Genie’s S-85 XC diesel model, commonly used for steel erection, rail and bridge construction, and in shipyards and refineries, but with the added opportunity for use on jobsites that require quiet operation during the day or emissions free performance. The dual-capacity XC models offer 660 pounds of unrestricted lifting through the full range or 1,000 pounds of lifting in a limited range. Up to three people can work onboard while still leaving room for tools or jobsite materials.

“It still has the same mechanical properties, but the difference in going to the hybrid or electric is you get the green benefits,” said Dominik Damm, director, product management, booms portfolio. “You get the emissions benefits, better financial utilization and a lot less maintenance because there’s less hydraulics, a smaller engine and a lithium-ion battery that is going to last 10 years.”

Right-sized lithium-ion batteries

The FE and E models are both powered by 48-volt lithium-ion batteries, the smallest lithium-ion battery in the industry in the 85-foot height class, Genie says. In addition, the engine that delivers the hybrid power for the FE model was able to be reduced from 74 to 24 horsepower, eliminating the need for a diesel particulate filter and cutting maintenance costs.

“Utilizing a 48-volt Lithium-Ion battery limits cost transfer to customers by keeping the battery small, but still is capable of supporting a full day’s work. Lithium-ion batteries also do not require maintenance like FLA or AGM batteries, so there’s no watering or replacement. The batteries also are smart, with software management systems to protect themselves from damage. Additionally, we’ve made service easier because the battery is only 48 volts. Specialized technician certifications are required for anyone working on a 60-volt or larger battery, so we’ve made service access easier by keeping the battery smaller,” Damm said.

The battery is rated for extreme temperatures from -22° F to 122° F and features an intelligent battery management system to protect the battery throughout operation. An extended warranty now covers the battery for five years.

Two battery sizes are available: a standard size for the FE hybrid or an XC battery for the electric E machine. The XC version of the 48-volt battery has a 7-hour rapid recharge time. The XC battery can be added as an option on the FE machine.

The third-generation engine/generator combo on the S-85 XC FE provides enough power to run a full workday in electric mode, or a full work week on a single tank of fuel, Genie says. It also allows for “dead-battery” operation: when the batteries are completely drained, the engine/generator provides enough power to run any function. It has a rapid recharge of 4.5 hours.

Quality improvements

“On the quality side, we’ve put about 80 improvements into this machine over the current model,” notes Damm.

Upgrades include:

Fully sealed solid-state proximity switches have replaced limit switches. The new switches are better protected from the elements and have fewer moving parts. Onboard LEDs on the new switches will also indicate their status for easier serviceability.

From sharp steel edges to fasteners, various Genie design changes improve durability and prevent rust.

A redesigned cable track features cable and hose separators, resulting in less wear from overlapping and rubbing.

The motor that drives the swivel has been inverted to reduce water pooling and allow for 360-degree continuous rotation of the machine.

The IP67-rated electric AC drive motors and the maintenance-free lithium-ion battery reduce the total cost of ownership. The AC drive motors are fully sealed, preventing dust and water ingress, and they are brushless.

Fewer hydraulic components reduce the chance of hydraulic leaks and spills and eliminate many maintenance points.

In addition, Genie’s new Plus+1 control system has been updated to speed up troubleshooting and eliminate the former trial-and-error process for adjusting hydraulic pressures on the secondary boom.

A weight sensor in the system also provides smoother operation. “If you’re nearing the point where you shouldn’t go any further because of your weight, it’ll tell you rather than tripping the machine and giving you a hard break,” he says.

Genie’s Lift Power solution is also an available option on the new machines, making them the first-ever electrified boom lifts to offer a lithium-ion powered AC generator welder-ready tool.

The tool can provide up to 12 kW for the North American market. A 3kW power inverter provides power to the platform to support power washers, drills and other power tools.