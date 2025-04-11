MEC has introduced its tallest lift yet, with the 141-foot-working-height 135-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom.

The boom lift features a standard 8-foot multi-directional, high-capacity jib with 135-degree vertical and 120-degree horizontal rotation, allowing it to navigate around structures for communication tower access, steel framing and glass panel construction.

Set-in-Place Axle Extension technology enables axle deployment without forward or reverse travel or jacks. This allows operators to set up the lift in smaller spaces, while minimizing tire wear or damage to the ground surface, MEC says.

Whether axles are extended or retracted, the 135-RJ has full drive capability with its four standard steering modes – crab steer, 4-wheel steer, 2-wheel front, and 2-wheel rear steering – and 45% gradeability. At 44,775 pounds and a 39-foot stowed length, the lift can be transported without overweight permits.

A solid crane-style keel boom mast minimizes deflection to reduce sway. The dual-capacity work platform can support up to 900 pounds in restricted mode at full height with 70 feet of outreach or 600 pounds in unrestricted mode with 80 feet of outreach.

Multi-function controllers reduce the time to full extension. The platform design eliminates the need for a footswitch, which MEC says streamlines operation and enhances ergonomics. The platform controls display provides the operator with load, work envelope and machine operating conditions. The ground control display features an interactive analyzer that provides communication and control of all operating parameters.

A 74-horsepower Deutz diesel engine powers the 135-RJ. The 4-wheel-drive traction system features a hydraulic differential lock, which directs power to all four wheels when traversing uneven terrain. Standard foam-filled rough terrain tires further improve traction and stability.

Brian MacFarland, executive vice president of MEC, says the 135-RJ sets the stage for additional “Max Series” high-performance booms from the company. Shipments of the 135-RJ begin this month.

Quick Specs