MEC Debuts its Tallest Lift Yet, the 135-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 11, 2025
MEC 135-RJ telescopic boom lift
MEC

MEC has introduced its tallest lift yet, with the 141-foot-working-height 135-RJ Diesel Telescopic Boom.

The boom lift features a standard 8-foot multi-directional, high-capacity jib with 135-degree vertical and 120-degree horizontal rotation, allowing it to navigate around structures for communication tower access, steel framing and glass panel construction.

Set-in-Place Axle Extension technology enables axle deployment without forward or reverse travel or jacks. This allows operators to set up the lift in smaller spaces, while minimizing tire wear or damage to the ground surface, MEC says.

Whether axles are extended or retracted, the 135-RJ has full drive capability with its four standard steering modes – crab steer, 4-wheel steer, 2-wheel front, and 2-wheel rear steering – and 45% gradeability. At 44,775 pounds and a 39-foot stowed length, the lift can be transported without overweight permits.

A solid crane-style keel boom mast minimizes deflection to reduce sway. The dual-capacity work platform can support up to 900 pounds in restricted mode at full height with 70 feet of outreach or 600 pounds in unrestricted mode with 80 feet of outreach.

Multi-function controllers reduce the time to full extension. The platform design eliminates the need for a footswitch, which MEC says streamlines operation and enhances ergonomics. The platform controls display provides the operator with load, work envelope and machine operating conditions. The ground control display features an interactive analyzer that provides communication and control of all operating parameters.

A 74-horsepower Deutz diesel engine powers the 135-RJ. The 4-wheel-drive traction system features a hydraulic differential lock, which directs power to all four wheels when traversing uneven terrain. Standard foam-filled rough terrain tires further improve traction and stability.

Brian MacFarland, executive vice president of MEC, says the 135-RJ sets the stage for additional “Max Series” high-performance booms from the company. Shipments of the 135-RJ begin this month.

Quick Specs

  • Working Height: 141 feet
  • Platform Height: 135 feet
  • Machine Width: 14 feet 9 inches
  • Machine Length: 55 feet 9 inches
  • Platform Capacity: 900 pounds
  • Machine Weight: 44,775 pounds
Related Stories
Palfinger PB 38 AT P cable placer bucket truck
Aerial Lifts
Palfinger Intros PB 38 AT P Cable Placer Bucket Truck for Fiber Installation
Genie S-85 XC FE Hybrid Boom Lift
Aerial Lifts
Genie Debuts Hybrid or Electric Boom Lifts for Heavy Lifting with Less Maintenance
JLG EC600AJ articulating boom lift with platform raised
Aerial Lifts
JLG Reveals EC600AJ Electric Articulated Boom Lift for Construction
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Top Stories
Cat's new 775 off-highway truck gets a new frame design, suspension, and safety features like 360-degree view and obstacle-detection radar. It could even be equipped for full autonomous operation.
Off-Road Trucks
Cat Rolls Out Next-Generation 775 Dump Truck at Bauma
The 71-ton hauler gets a new frame design, suspension, 360-degree view, obstacle detection and autonomous capability.
Kubota KX080-5 excavator at world of concrete 2024
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Excavators and Sales Trends for 2024
next generation Hyundai HX360L digging at dirt hill
Excavators
Hyundai, Develon Reveal Redesigned, Next-Gen Excavators at Bauma
Bobcat MTL120 mini track loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Bobcat's Mightiest Mini Track Loader Revealed: the MT120
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All