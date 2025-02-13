Attendees at World of Concrete 2025 got a sneak peek at JLG's new electric EC600AJ boom lift with 60-foot platform height.

JLG has unveiled a new electric articulating boom lift designed for construction.

The battery-powered EC600AJ has a platform height of 60 feet and unrestricted platform capacity of 550 pounds. “EC” in the model names stands for “electric construction.”

“We put that in the name to make sure that our construction company customers know it is designed to last a normal workday on a jobsite,” said JLG marketing director Sara Vincent at last month’s World of Concrete. “… It is designed to cover an eight-hour construction shift and charge overnight and be ready for the next day.”

The new boom marks a ground-up redesign for the model, Vincent said. A companion diesel-powered version is also slated for JLG, which the electric model will have 90% parts compatibility with. That is important for rental customers when it comes to easier service, and it also means the diesel model could be converted to electric at a later date – if deemed necessary – as a way to “future proof your fleet,” she said.

Equipment World The EC600AJ is scheduled for global launch in April in Germany at Bauma, the world’s largest construction equipment trade show. Attendees at World of Concrete got the first look at the electric boom lift.

“Because our customer base is global, when we opted to do this whole redesign, it just made sense to make this a global product,” Vincent said, “… to make sure that we were future-proofing for North America while servicing the rest of the world.”

Demand for electric equipment has been rising, though at a faster pace in other parts of the world. Some project owners in the U.S. are requiring electric equipment due to efforts to meet emissions-reduction goals or reduce noise and emissions when working in sensitive areas like schools and hospitals or at night near homes.

Along with a 60-foot platform height, the EC600AJ has a 36-foot horizontal reach and an up-and-over-height of 27 feet 1 inch. Multiple articulating positions enable it to maneuver over obstacles and in tight spaces. The jib articulation range is 130 degrees. Non-continuous swing is 400 degrees.

It’s also compact and has a shorter stowed length; two of the lifts can be hauled on one trailer, JLG says.

Equipment World Other features on the EC600AJ include:

Two-wheel and four-wheel steer. Four-wheel steer enables a turning radius of 4 feet 11 inches.

40% gradeability with a 5-degree tilt cut-out.

Two 10.7 kWh lithium-ion batteries.

Four-wheel-drive AC drive motors for handling rugged terrain.

Standard non-marking, non-directional rough-terrain foam-filled tires.

Advanced control system.

Production for the EC600AJ is scheduled to start in summer.

Quick Specs