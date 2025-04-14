Tadano Launches New Aerial Lift Line, Including 10-Person Platform Model

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 14, 2025
Tadano's AS-63HD mobile elevated work platform
Tadano's AS-63HD mobile elevated work platform boasts a 2,200-pound platform capacity, enough to hold 10 workers.
Tadano

Tadano is bringing a new line of wheeled and crawler chassis mobile elevated work platforms to the United States and Canada, including a 2,200-pound capacity model that can hold up to 10 occupants.

The introduction of the new range stems from Tadano’s recent acquisitions of both Nagano, a manufacturer of self-propelled crawler boom lifts previously available in Japan and Europe, and crane manufacturer Manitex International. Tadano originally purchased 2.9 million Manitex shares – a 15% stake – for $32.7 million in 2018.

Telescopic lifts with wheeled chassis

The standout unit in the eight-model lineup is the AS-63HD, which Tadano calls a “disruptive product” that combines the outreach of a boom lift with the vertical lifting power of a rough-terrain scissor lift.

The heavy-duty AS-63HD features a 62-foot 8-inch platform height and a maximum horizontal outreach of 37 feet 4 inches. Tadano says the 13-foot 9-inch by 6-foot-4-inch by 3-foot 7-inch platform with a 2,200-pound capacity is the “first-of-its-kind in North America,” allowing contractors to move workers and heavy materials simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple machines on site.

Powered by a 74.3-horsepower Kubota V3800 engine, the four-wheel-drive unit with solid tires offers gradeability up to 40% with 5-degree tilt control and travel speeds up to 3 mph. Automatic 4-motion control allows operators to position the lift in any straight-line direction, while 360-degree continuous platform rotation offers a broad working range.

The model’s rigid mast and four-section synchronized telescoping boom ensure near-zero platform deflection. No outriggers or stabilizers are required. Optional generator installation packages and a 120V AC outlet are available on the platform.

United Rentals is the first company to add the AS-63HD to its fleet.

Tadano’s other wheeled chassis model, the high-reach AS-69J, features a 68-foot 7-inch platform height, a maximum outreach of nearly 55 feet and a jib for increased flexibility.

Tadano AS-42CJ mobile elevating work platformTadano AS-42CJTadanoArticulated and telescopic crawler series

Crawler models in the lineup are designed to handle challenging terrains, including mud and sand, with a maximum 5-degree tilt capability. Models include:

  • AS-58CJ: This jibbed version has a 57-foot 9-inch platform height with an outreach of 40 feet 2 inches. It has dual platform capacities of 750 pounds or 550 pounds. With its steel tracks and grey non-marking pads, it delivers 6.86 psi travel position ground pressure.
  • AS-58C: Offering dual lifting capacities of 990 pounds or 550 pounds, this model has a 58-foot 1-inch platform height and a 50-foot, 6-inch outreach. A 32-horsepower Kubota D1803 engine powers the lift. It has a 5.8 psi travel position ground pressure.
  • AS-42CJ: The lift features a jib, a maximum platform capacity of 550 pounds and travel ground pressure of 6.77 psi.
  • AS-42C: Powered by a 23.5-horsepower Kubota D1305 engine, this mid-range telescopic crawler boom lift features a 41-foot 8-inch platform height and a 36 feet 9 inches of outreach. It has a dual-platform capacity of 990 pounds or 550 pounds and travel position ground pressure of 6.53 psi.
  • AS-32C: With a 31-foot 10-inch platform height and a 25-foot 11-inch outreach, this telescopic crawler boom provides 6.1 psi travel position ground pressure. Powered by a 19.3-horsepower Kubota D1105 engine, it can handle loads up to 440 pounds in its platform.
  • eAA-22C: Powered by high-capacity maintenance-free AGM batteries and a 3-phase AC motor, this compact articulated electric boom lift can operate for up to three days on a single charge based on standard usage. It offers a 22-foot 4-inch platform height, a 14-foot 9-inch maximum outreach and a 330-pound platform capacity. Versatility is enhanced with 360-degree continuous rotation capability and zero tail swing. It has a travel position ground pressure of 5.66 psi.
Visitors at Bauma 2025 were the first to get a glimpse of the new MEWPs. The lifts will be available in the U.S. and Canada in the second half of 2025. 

