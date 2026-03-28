Worker Killed in Fall at I-395 Miami Signature Bridge Project

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 28, 2026
Several erected arches on the Miami Signature Bridge in September 2025.
Several erected arches on the Miami Signature Bridge in September 2025.
The Walsh Group

A man has died while working on the I-395 Miami Signature Bridge a few months after a separate accident hospitalized six workers.

On the morning of March 23, Jorge Eliud Galindo Thompson fell about 20 feet off an overpass onto the Biscayne Boulevard while working on the bridge, the Miami New Times reports.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Maria Rosa Higgins Fallon told the Miami New Times that FDOT “immediately halted all work on this job to ensure the contractor and crews are committed to the highest level of safety possible.”

OSHA’s website shows inspection for a fatality was opened on the same day as the accident and named the project’s contractor, Archer Western - De Moya Joint Venture.

In January, six workers were hospitalized after a horizontal beam fell off a pillar on the bridge project and threw the men off in the process, according to NBC 6 South Florida. One of the workers was trapped under the beam, and fire-rescue teams used tools and boom trucks to free him.

Construction on the 1,025-foot-long Miami Signature Bridge began in April 2019 and is scheduled to wrap up in 2029. The joint venture of Archer Western and the deMoya Group won the design-build contract.

The overarching project aims to reduce congestion through added capacity, eliminate left-hand entrance and exit ramps and improve local access to I-395.

Construction of the Miami Signature Bridge falls under the $866 million I-395/SR 836/I-95 Project, a three-project partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Greater Miami Expressway Agency that will reconstruct the Midtown Interchange of I-395, SR 836, and I-95 in Miami.

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